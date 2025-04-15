3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On April 16, 2025

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune during the astrological alignment of Pluto and our Moon. We might see power struggles that have resolved themselves, or conflicts that can go on no longer. We've survived a particularly difficult time, and the struggles we've been through have led us to higher ground. Now, we simply end the rough times and make room for a better and more fortunate era.

This is a time for great healing, and 'healing' implies that there was, at one point, pain or illness. We may have gotten so used to being ill or broken that we didn't think we could heal, and yet, Pluto's energy helps us embrace change, therefore opening up the door to healing and good fortune.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on April 16, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On this day, Taurus, you may find that the struggles you've been facing recently begin to lose their hold over you. Pluto’s influence combined with the Moon’s alignment encourages you to push forward, clearing the path for better things ahead. Any obstacles that felt insurmountable in the past now seem more like manageable bumps in the road.

Expect a shift in your personal life, one that brings unforeseen fortune your way. If you've been feeling the weight of frustration, the universe will now show you that the hard work has been worth it. A breakthrough is on the horizon, and it could come in a surprising form.

This is your time to heal, Taurus. Open yourself up to the change Pluto is offering you, and you'll soon find that your sense of security is stronger than before. Embrace the new chapter that’s unfolding before you. The healing energy has finally arrived.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this day marks a new start in your journey. You might notice that your usual attention to detail and focus is now paired with a sense of relief, as Pluto’s power works to release you from old patterns. This alignment helps you recognize that some of the struggles you’ve been working through are finally coming to an end.

The kind of fortune that feels both unexpected and well-deserved is coming to you. With Pluto's transformative influence, you're being guided toward a place where things just seem to click. Opportunities that seemed far-fetched before might present themselves in ways that feel too good to be true. Don't worry; things are definitely going to work out.

As this new fortune enters your life, Virgo, take a moment to reflect on the healing you've experienced. The stress and tension that once held you back are dissipating, allowing you to embrace a future full of growth and newfound blessings.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, the Pluto-Moon alignment promises to bring relief from the weight of recent struggles. If you’ve been feeling like life has been a constant battle, expect the tide to shift in your favor. This is the kind of fortune that comes after enduring hardship, and it will feel like a breath of fresh air.

The energy of this transit can reveal hidden opportunities that you might have missed before. The universe is showing you the way forward, urging you to trust in the path you’re on. The breakthrough you’ve been waiting for is coming, and it will likely arrive when you least expect it.

As fortune favors you, Sagittarius, remember that healing often takes time. The challenges you’ve faced have shaped you, but they no longer have the power to hold you back. Embrace the changes, knowing that they are leading you to a better, brighter future. You've got this, Sag!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.