2 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Luck & Abundance On April 16, 2025

A planetary shift on April 16, 2025 allows two zodiac signs to experience major luck and abundance in their lives. After weeks of retrograde in Pisces, Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking, enters Aries. This fiery placement is a major energetic shift from Pisces. Mercury in Aries doesn’t overthink, it acts, speaks, and initiates. And coming out of Pisces, Mercury drops the dreamy thoughts and takes a more direct approach.

Today, the stars encourage us to go for our dreams, so don’t be afraid to ask for what you want out loud and proud. Mercury in Aries brings mental clarity, confidence, and a sense of urgency that’s perfect for manifesting luck fast. Just remember that boldness is key. Manifest through intention, not impulse.

This energy helps you to align your voice with your vision and actions, because when Mercury’s in Aries, fortune favours the bold. Now let's get into the two astrological signs experiencing luck and abundance on Tuesday, April 16.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Mercury enters your zodiac sign, and a mental spark goes off. Speak up and share those big, bold thoughts you’ve been keeping to yourself. Put your ideas into the world with all the confidence you can muster. You’re feeling clear and inspired, so your ideas will grow the more you talk things out.

Don’t hold back. Ask questions, start conversations, and be bold about your thoughts. Express yourself without hesitation.

The Mercury in Aries transit is all about manifestation. Mercury gives you the ability to act. You may find that the ideas you’ve been dreaming up — especially the ones that push you outside your comfort zone are ready to begin. Confidence in presenting yourself will help attract the right people and open doors.

Embrace this fiery energy, and let your words and actions lead you toward abundance, full speed ahead!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Mercury in Aries improves your relationships, and you can talk your way into everything you could ever want. This is your moment to charm and negotiate so everyone wins. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to say, now’s the time. Direct conversations lead to stronger understanding and better interactions.

Talk things through to build mutual respect. Be open about your needs and allow others to meet you halfway. Honesty is the key to creating stronger, more supportive relationships.

This is also a powerful time to speak up professionally. When manifesting abundance, you’re entering a powerful negotiation era. Don’t hesitate to advocate for what you want, especially with people who recognize your worth. Whether setting terms, asking for more, or starting something new, Mercury helps you express yourself clearly and confidently.

Be clear, honest, and open to listening. Right now, a compliment, a smile, and a thoughtful ask can get you exactly what you want. Watch abundance unfold.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.