5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 16, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on April 16, 2025. Wednesday’s Wood Rabbit day (Yi Mao) during a Wood Snake year and Metal Dragon month is technically a “Close Day” in the Chinese calendar, which usually means endings, completions, and finishing what’s been hanging in the air. But here’s the twist: With double Wood energy today (Rabbit and Day Pillar), luck comes when you clean up what’s unfinished, not when you try to force new beginnings. This isn’t the day to launch something, it’s the day to make peace with what’s been left open.

The Rabbit is deeply intuitive, stylishly understated, and totally clear when it’s ready to leave the party — and that's today's vibe. If you’ve been dragging something out like a conversation you need to have or a task that’s been sitting on your to-do list for weeks, finishing it today brings real relief and makes space for something better to come in. These five animal signs are most aligned with the Wednesday’s energy and could find that what looks like an ending is actually a door to something easier, freer, and yes, luckier. Good fortune is here, finally!

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

You’ve been in go-mode lately. Maybe because it’s felt like if you stop for even a second, things might fall apart. But Wednesday is reminding you that letting go doesn’t mean losing control. In fact, today brings good fortune specifically when you cancel something you no longer want to carry. Whether that’s a subscription, a responsibility you didn’t really sign up for, or just the guilt you’ve been dragging around, it will feel nice to let it go.

I’ve seen this happen with Horses on Close Days before. They walk away from something quietly, and within a few hours, something better finds them. It’s not magic, it’s energetic alignment. If there’s something that’s been costing you more than it’s giving, today’s the day to stop paying the emotional toll. And don’t be surprised if someone reaches out with a new opportunity after you say you’re done to the old one.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

This is your animal day, Rabbit, and the Wood element being doubled up gives you a rare chance to feel deeply supported in your own rhythm. You don’t have to push. You just have to notice where your energy naturally wants to go and where it’s been leaking out. Today’s good fortune shows up when you close the loop on something. Maybe it’s a final email or finally saying what you meant to say weeks ago.

I once told a Rabbit friend on a similar Close Day to go ahead and unfollow the person who kept upsetting them online. They did, and within the hour they got a random Venmo refund from something they’d forgotten about. Energy works like that sometimes. Clean exits lead to clean entrances. For you, today isn’t about chasing abundance, it’s about removing the blocks to it. And that might mean being a little selfish in the best possible way.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

You might feel a little stubborn about letting something go — which is very Ox energy — but this is one of those days where surrender actually puts you back in the position of strength. If something you’ve been waiting on isn’t moving forward, today’s luck shows up when you stop pushing and make peace with what is. That’s when the good fortune creeps in from the side, quietly but unmistakably.

I’ve seen Ox animal signs delay luck by trying to do everything right when the real win is in trusting their timing. If you get a chance to take the afternoon off or spend extra time at home, take it. Close Days favor inner peace and simple wins. You might end the day with a delicious meal, a surprise call from someone you care about, or even a long-overdue refund hitting your account. Quiet luck is still luck and today it’s exactly your kind.

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

You’ve been loyal to something (or someone) that hasn’t really been showing up for you in return. Today’s the day to admit that and take your energy back. Your luck comes from releasing the expectation that it will magically fix itself and turning your focus toward what is working. This could be as small as deleting an app that stresses you out, or as big as emotionally detaching from someone who’s been taking more than giving.

One Dog I know finally stopped chasing a vague freelance opportunity on a day like this and got two new clients within 48 hours. I’m not saying it always happens that fast, but the shift is real. When you stop chasing, better things can catch up with you. Wednesday’s luck looks like emotional relief and getting back in touch with what makes you feel secure. Don’t underestimate the peace that comes from knowing you made the right call, even if it was hard.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

You’ve been circling a decision for a while, maybe trying to outthink it or waiting for the perfect sign. Today gives you the final nudge. What looks like a loss at first might actually feel like huge emotional freedom by the end of the day. It’s your year, Snake, and this Close Day favors your ability to shed what’s no longer aligned. If you’ve been thinking about backing out of a plan or saying no to something that’s been stressing you out, do it. That’s where the abundance starts.

I once told a Snake friend that ending something on a Close Day was actually the fastest way to open new doors. She ended a confusing situationship, and the very next day, she got an offer to house-sit in her dream neighborhood. No chaos, just alignment. Your good fortune today might not be loud, but it will be unmistakable. The kind of yes that only shows up after you stop saying yes to what drains you.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.