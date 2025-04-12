Each Zodiac Sign Has A Message From The Tarot On Sunday, April 13

On April 13, 2025, with the help of our tarot card for the day, each zodiac sign can explore their shadow side as the Moon leaves light-hearted Libra to enter the depths of Scorpio. The Scorpio tarot card is about life transformations.

The Moon in Scorpio combined with today's tarot card horoscope involves opportunities for inner growth. Often declared as a phoenix that rises from the ashes to reveal its inner strength, you can become stronger and more empowered when you learn to face and overcome your fears. Now, let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Today, you avoid burning bridges and become the peacemaker. Every relationship goes through a tough patch, but that doesn't mean you have to break up, does it, Aries? Today is when you show your significant other — or a good friend — that you can rise above challenges and be the mature one.

Being the bigger person requires you to swallow your pride and put the relationship ahead of your pride or ego. Can you do it? What's on the line is the time you've invested in another person, and they've invested in you. Isn't friendship worth it?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You put the past behind you. It's time to let go of things that were once important to you in the past, but today have become irrelevant.

You may always hold a special place in your heart for certain ideas, people, places or things, which is where those items belong. It's a sad yet melancholy feeling to have outgrown what was once so precious to you.

Yet, here you are now, at this new place in time, where the future is brighter than the past. It's a good feeling, isn't it, Taurus?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are the beacon of compassion today, Gemini. There's a soft spot in your heart for individuals who have either grown up with you or have specially contributed to your world.

Today, you may notice that someone is down and out. Your compassion comes alive, and you can help where needed. You might make a phone call and share your thoughts and feelings about their positive traits. You may be a shoulder to lean on. However, if you demonstrate your support, it will be much-needed and appreciated.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A significant message comes to you from an unlikely source, and it could change how you see things in the future. Pay attention to various forms of communication, especially those you don't ordinarily give much time to, like voicemails.

You may receive a timely message from a friend, job interviewer or family member that requires you to take action. It's always a good idea to stay on top of your communication, but if you sometimes fall behind, this is not the day to do so.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

You are a powerhouse, Leo. Today provides you a test of strength and character. You may find that you're going through a tough time, but the adversity brings out the best in you. Your courage shines brightly.

You can see the rainbow at the end of the storm. Your inner fortitude is cultivated by the hardships you face. You might not have considered yourself a powerful force, but here you are, making things work!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

New beginnings start in your mind today, Virgo. You may have a spark of genius, and you'll want to record it. Don't think you will recall your brilliant idea now; instead, take a moment to say what you're thinking in a memo or write it down.

Clarity lifts, and it could be one of the few moments that you perceive a fresh innovation crystal clear or you're able to understand a complex thought without confusion. Your imagination comes from within, and it's the perfect day to take advantage of it.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Some people enjoy bullying others, and when that happens to you, report it. It's never easy to break the silence about misuse of power, especially if it's by someone who is an authority figure to others. You may fear being viewed as dishonest, but what if you are the first of many who speak out?

Today, remember the big picture. You are not only advocating for fair treatment; you may also be asking for a right that belongs to others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are you looking for work or hoping to find a second job to make ends meet? The process can be hard on your heart, especially when you believe in yourself and know you're an incredible person to hire.

Try to engage people who have been down this path before. Contact career centers or look into tips and ideas by influencers online who have been through a similar, transitional situation.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Be aware, Sagittarius. Some situations may come across your path, and if you miss them, you'll later realize what you've done and regret your decision. Today, be fully present. Do you have to listen to your music when out? Is it important to always text on the phone?

When you let yourself enjoy quiet time, you'll find that you gain insight and see the big picture when solving life's problems.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Not all changes are positive, and unfortunately, that happens. You may find yourself at a crossroads where changes in a company, job or family make you see that you're no longer where you once were. As a result, you feel like you don't belong.

This can be a sad time, but it's also an honest one. You might discover a different future opportunity to change the course that starts today, but for now, learning the lessons that come from disappointment may be the greater spiritual appointment.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Take a step back, Aquarius. You may be too close to the situation and can't judge it objectively. When you have done too much for work without enough breaks, you find yourself slightly burned out and needing a break.

Today you may have to claim this for yourself, and set aside time to make it happen. Where can you go for a little while to enjoy some me-time. Do you prefer nature or a friend's house? Figure it out.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The door of love opens for you, Pisces. A beautiful life chapter happens, and you can feel the butterflies of romance once more.

This is a beautiful time to look for new love or reaffirm the one you're in. You are much wiser than you used to be and see the world more optimistically.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.