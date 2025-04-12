4 Zodiac Signs Become The Universe's Favorites On April 13, 2025

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, four zodiac signs become the universe's favorites. During the Scorpio Moon, a very noteworthy astrological transit, we feel ready. We are in tune with our surroundings, and we feel as if our timing is finally spot on.

We will see that for four zodiac signs, the time is right, and that means we must "strike while the iron is hot," so to speak. If we've been holding off due to fear or the potential for rejection, then we must toss aside this notion. We are ready for success, and nothing can stop us now.

Four zodiac signs become the universe's favorites on April 13, 2025:

1. Aries

You now realize that it is your own mind that has been holding you back. You're strong-willed and determined, so it bothers you when you stand in your own way.

That's why during the Scorpio Moon, it's easier for you to grasp the concept of "just do it." April 13 opens the doors for you, and you walk right through them, Aries. You know exactly what you have to do.

This allows you to feel good about yourself again. You take that chance, Aries, you go the distance, and it all works out. The universe has given you the message of self-belief, and you put it to the test and succeed with flying colors.

2. Virgo

You might even say that you've become a new person, as this rising self-confidence of yours has definitely started making statements. It is during the Scorpio Moon that you start to recognize this within yourself, and you like it.

It's as if the universe has given you a message, and you understand that message as "backbone, honor, strength." You are not going to return to being the person you once were — that person might have been great, but your renewal promises so much more.

You are just now really starting to like yourself, Virgo, and by the time April 13 rolls around, you'll be feeling pretty awesome as the Scorpio Moon rises in the sky.

3. Scorpio

April 13 brings you the Scorpio Moon, and that's always a good sign for you. On this day, you pick up on the messages that come from the universe, telling you that your gut feeling is right on the money. You've been waiting around to do that thing you've wanted to do, and now it feels like go time.

During the Scorpio Moon, you gather your powers together so that what you are about to do reaches sheer perfection. You may even feel as if this day brings you one of those "now or never" moments. In your mind, it's NOW.

This works out well for you, Scorpio. You're able to pat yourself on the back for a job well done afterwards, and you deserve that pat, as you've worked very hard to get here. Good going!

4. Sagittarius

There are times when you want to do the right thing, but also know that if you do, you'll get resistance in return. Still, that isn't going to stop you, because your heart is aching to do the right thing.

Interestingly, during the Scorpio Moon on April 13, you can't keep it in any longer. You feel compelled to do the right thing and set certain things straight. That Scorpio energy is the message of the universe, and it's telling you to follow your heart.

Whatever the outcome is, Sagittarius, you will have done the right thing, and that will satisfy you. You can detach afterwards as you don't want the intensity to suck you in. This day shows that you are daring and brave.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.