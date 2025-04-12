5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting April 14

The week of April 14 - 20, 2025, five Chinese zodiac signs will experience luck and good fortune. The luck and good fortune astrology reading for Horse, Rooster, Dog, Pig, and Monkey comes from the I Ching hexagram Fire over Mountain (#56) changing to Fire over Fire (#30). In the most literal terms, the I Ching emphasizes the need to explore culture through whatever means available using social media, movies, books and daily living.

This week is about trying new things and expanding your awareness of the world around you. Try a new hobby or enjoy a good conversation with someone new. When you do, you create your own luck. Remain open-minded so you can recognize good fortune when it comes and seize it! Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week, beginning April 14, 2025.

Five Chinese zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune the week of April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, this week you'll experience luck and good fortune as a direct result of your efforts. You may generate opportunities by pursuing something you desire or something unexpected will come your way; either way, pace yourself.

Be tenacious with your hopes and dreams. Your luck will continue to bring you good fortune when you are diligent and committed. Wear the color red since it will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rooster

Rooster, know what's in your heart and don't stop expressing your intuitive knowledge. Everything will fall into place exactly as you want when you stay true to yourself. No matter what, your luck clears the way forward.

Do an intention-setting exercise this week and clearly state what you want. Luck and good fortune may come from the arts; if you want to, create a vision board. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week. So will wearing yellow crystal jewelry or precious/semi-precious stones.

3. Dog

Dog, pay attention to nature and the weather as the universe may speak to you through its symbolic nature. For example, if it rains, external forces are watering your efforts and will enable you to reap a sufficient harvest from hard work. Or, if it's sunny, you may have an authority figure with too much ego trying to burn your efforts to ash.

Pay close attention to what you observe and journal your thoughts. Writing will help you understand what to do next and where to find your luck in life. You may also benefit from cloud scrying. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

4. Pig

Pig, your luck this week is directly tied to past money-making decisions that generated wealth for you. You may experience a little bit of an increase in various investments, bringing you an even greater return this week. The door for generosity opens in your good fortune and luck to favor you through family.

If you have financial problems that others can solve, ask for help; you may be pleasantly surprised how easily it is to get a loved one to provide you with financial assistance. The colors green and yellow will be lucky for you this week. Add green to your wardrobe this week for a powerful boost to your luck.

5. Monkey

Monkey, sometimes the universe speaks to you in ways that are hard to understand but easy to recognize. If you spot signs and symbols that appear repeatedly, that may be the universe's way of getting your attention. Following signs can lead you down a path to good luck, and it may even help you to protect people in your life that need your help but are afraid to ask for it.

Pay particular attention to ideas that come to mind when you see repeated numbers. If you hear a phrase that is said more than once in different ways, make a mental note of that as well, especially what you were doing at that time. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.