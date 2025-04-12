5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Abundance & Luck On April 13, 2025

There are five Chinese zodiac signs experiencing major luck and abundance on April 13, 2025. Sunday, a Water Rat day (Ren Zi) during the year of the Wood Snake and the month of the Metal Dragon, is a Success Day, making it an ideal one for small spark of luck to create real movement. Today's lucky moments arrive when you relax and ease into the flow that already wants to help you. The Rat’s quick, focused energy pairs with the Water element to bring emotional intelligence and subtle but strong support.

Advertisement

This is the kind of day where something small goes right at first and then suddenly the bigger picture starts to improve too. The animal signs below are aligning with the right timing, the right people, and the right version of themselves on Sunday. Luck and abudnance are here for the taking, my friends.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This isn’t just a day of rest, it’s a lucky day that feeds you emotionally. The Water Rat energy of today helps balance your usual tendency to put off your own needs. You might have a quiet morning to yourself that ends up being the best part of your week or your partner steps up without you needing to ask for a change.

I’ve seen Ox signs enter a lucky new era when they finally realize it’s okay to receive, not just give. Today, your abundance comes through softness and kind gestures. An offer to cook dinner for you, a kid curling up next to you just because, or someone remembering a detail about your life that you didn’t expect them to care about. It’s in those moments where you feel held that your whole nervous system gets to exhale. You're on the right track toward abundance. Finally.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s your animal day, Rat, which gives you a natural advantage in attracting luck and abundance, but what you do with it matters. You’re someone who can overthink your own instincts, but today those instincts are spot on. You might wake up with a sudden urge to text someone or change a plan and if you follow that urge it leads somewhere good.

I once told a Rat friend to trust her gut more on days with this kind of energy in Chinese astrology, and she ended up reconnecting with someone she thought she’d lost for good. That’s the kind of luck you’re working with today. Don’t wait for permission. Reach out, make the change, say what you mean. You’ll be surprised how quickly the right response finds you.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Still in your own month, according to Chinese astrology, and with this being a Success Day on top of that, you’re in a window of alignment, even if it doesn’t feel obvious yet. Something shifts in your favor when you stop resisting what you already know.

I’ve seen Dragon signs get stuck trying to make the smart choice instead of the one that feels good. But today, it’s the feel-good choice that ends up being right. Maybe you cancel a plan and someone else is relieved. Maybe you finally decide to put energy into the idea that’s been quietly calling you. Luck comes when you stop holding back. Even a spontaneous drive or unexpected errand could lead to an encounter you didn’t know you needed.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a playful Sunday for you, but the kind that still gets things done in the background. You’re not trying to force anything, and that’s exactly why good things happen You might end up getting a gift from someone for no reason, finally selling something you’ve been meaning to get rid of, or even just laughing so hard you forget what you were stressed about.

One Sunday like this recharges you more than a week of trying to plan every moment. I've watched Monkey animal signs benefit most on days they forget to be useful and just enjoy themselves. Your luck today comes through joy, timing, and lighthearted connection. And you don’t need to prove anything to earn it.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today lets you finally breathe. You’ve been holding it together for awhile now and people might not even realize how hard that’s been. Sunday opens a pocket of ease. You might finally ask for help and actually get it or someone covers you in a way that brings up surprising gratitude.

Roosters thrive when they realize not every good thing has to be earned by exhaustion. Today, your abundance might look like a last-minute invite that turns into a beautiful memory, a financial windfall you weren’t expecting, or even just sleeping in and waking up to a kind message. You’re allowed to stop performing. The real you is already enough and today proves it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.