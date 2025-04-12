3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On April 13, 2025

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune. Astrologically, during the transit Moon square Mars, good fortune is easily acquired. While that might sound strange, we will see that this is all a matter of mindset. Three zodiac signs have what it takes on this day to shift the universal vibrations in such a way that the only result is, indeed, good fortune.

Moon square Mars shows us that it's only through action that we see results. If this good fortune is as apparent as we think it is, it has come to us because we worked hard to get it. This is no chance meeting; this was intentional. Blessings meet effort on this day.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on April 13, 2025:

1. Cancer

There are very few moments when a person can stand back and see how all the pieces finally fit into place, yet this is sort of what you'll experience on April 13, during Moon square Mars. You see now that you are blessed with good fortune.

Moon square Mars is a strong and pushy transit; it helps us get where we want to be. In your case, Cancer, you will see that between your efforts and the help of this intense transit, you're well on your way to success.

This feels good, not so much because success is obviously a good thing, but more so because you are such a humble person to begin with. You earned this, and while it feels like luck, so much of it comes down to your own participation.

2. Libra

There's a good reason why you feel blessed with good fortune during Moon square Mars on April 13, and that is because you have finally decided to go through with something that you've been hesitating to do for far too long.

Moon square Mars gives you just the right amount of aggressive energy, and you plan on using this chutzpah for good. That's how it goes, Libra; sometimes you just have to take the leap, and on April 13, you go for it.

Whether this is health-related or has something to do with saying the right thing to someone you love, the reality here is that you possess great communication skills and will definitely feel a sense of completion by day's end.

3. Pisces

Perhaps the last piece of the puzzle is the very thing you discover on this day, April 13. The transit of the Moon square Mars is going to have you looking in the right place for answers. This is a great blessing for you, Pisces, and you are about to hit pay dirt, as they say.

It's the transit of the Moon square Mars that allows you to feel particularly courageous. That may be what leads you to figure something out that eluded you for what seems like years now.

On this day, you discover something that has the potential to change your life and your lifestyle, which is exactly what you've needed. The day is filled with blessings for you, Pisces, and you can't help but feel both gratitude and elation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.