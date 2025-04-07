The weekly love horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025, reveals a pleasant week for relationships, dating, and our social lives. Each zodiac sign benefits from Mercury and Venus retrograde ending and a harmonious Full Moon in Libra. This week, Mercury finally turns direct in Pisces on April 7. Watch the next few days, though, because things can still reverse course. Give it at least a week before going full steam ahead, signing contracts, or starting anything new if you can! That said, April 7 is an excellent day for love, conversation, pleasantries, and getting to know one another. This represents a good day socially as well. Excitement is in the air — where will it lead you?

Retrograde Venus also turns direct in Pisces on April 12. The planet of love has been retrograde for six weeks, changing relationships, encouraging re-connecting, and in some cases, ending certain partnerships that were tottering on the edge. Venus’s shadow period will last until May 15 before the retrograde energy is finally totally behind us. We won’t experience another retrograde Venus until May of 2028. What have you learned during Venus’s retrograde this time? Perhaps fittingly, the Full Moon also falls on April 12 in Libra, the sign ruling the seventh house of marriage and partnerships. This should be a pleasant week for relationships, dating, and our social lives.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for April 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, Mercury and Venus retrograde ending this week improves your clarity, allowing you to see your love life clearly. Does the potential exist to rekindle something?

The Libra Full Moon falls in your seventh house of partners, so you will be focused on others this week. This brings new energy to an existing or new relationship that could shake things up.

Sparks fly, which could lead to a new connection, improve an old one, or at the very least, bring clarity as to where you stand.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, Mercury and Venus turning direct allows a deeper look into your emotions, feelings, and where you really want to go in life. This is a great time to focus on your inner needs and true desires. Do they match with a partner's?

If you don’t have a partner, this week will allow you to get more in touch with the type of person you truly want to meet and be with.

You uncover hidden truths this week, Taurus.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you experience deeper responsibilities and commitments in relationships this week. But with Mercury and Venus’s stationing direct, certain things may come to light that you were previously unaware of.

The latter part of the week brings some relationship tensions to the surface, but this isn't anything that you can’t overcome.

The Full Moon on April 12 falls in your fifth house of love and entertainment, so the week should end on a pleasurable note with a partner.

If you're single, there's a strong possibility of meeting someone through friends or at a place of entertainment.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, this is a week of increased emotional awareness concerning you and/or a partner. You will be more focused on clear communication and understanding of each other, which can lead to stronger bonds.

Shared bonds and understanding will be more important moving into the future. Your perception of love and relationships is moving more toward principals, ideals, and personal self-fulfillment and that of your partner.

The weekend will be great for entertaining at home or stay-at-home dates.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, you may start feeling more selective about partnering with those who don’t align with your long-term goals and objectives.

You are in a period of intense transformation and are prepared to make many changes in your life to get what you want. This week is a positive time to focus on self-care and personal growth as this will create more confidence.

You may decide that someone close to you is simply not worth the trouble they create.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you are looking at a personal shift toward more serious and long-term relationship goals and commitment.

This week is also a good time to let go of relationship goals that no longer serve your purpose, which can include closure or even new beginnings in an old or new relationship.

You have come to realize that a partner who drags you down serves no purpose. If you are committed, you will focus on a deeper connection this week.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week is all about love, whether it is real or imagined.

You're moving from a romantic infatuation to more practical concerns such as compatibility, long-term goals, schedules, and a desire for a future together.

If you have been casually dating, you may feel that it’s time to move toward something more serious. The Full Moon in your sign on April 12 brings about new beginnings in a current or brand new relationship.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this is a week of introspection and self-reflection as you consider past or even current relationships.

You may feel fixated on what makes your relationships work (or doesn’t allow them to work) and spend time thinking about a past relationship or even ‘the one that got away.’ It's better to focus on the present and what you can do to improve it rather than the past.

You may choose to spend some time alone at week’s end.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, while you have been focused on relationships for a while now, you will begin to see things more clearly this week. You're discovering the way the same patterns tend to occur over and over in your relationships.

You are starting to feel more serious about your relationships and your desire for emotional security is growing. If you don’t feel you have these things, you are considering new approaches on how you may find someone who embodies these qualities.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this week brings more opportunity for strengthening bonds with a partner or someone close. This week, communication improves so that any misunderstanding can be resolved quickly.

You are known as a workaholic most of the time, but this week you may need to slow down and focus on those you care about the most.

The weekend will bring a pleasant opportunity for this — but only if you take it and act on what you really feel.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you may see a shift in better communication this week, leading to a deeper connection.

You are in a period of time when love is front and center, especially if you are single and looking. It is possible that you may become interested in reconnecting with someone you think a great deal of if you are single.

The weekend brings a beautiful moment if you are in a relationship, and if you aren’t, keep your eyes open for a new romantic interest.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, you can expect to have a clearer mind this week in terms of any relationship or connection you currently have.

If you have a partner, you will likely spend time with them during the week. You feel a stronger bond beginning to form.

This is a time of personal transformation which can lead to some romantic and intense times over the weekend with an old partner or someone new you have recently met.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.