Your Love Horoscope Is Here For April 10 — You’re Finally Seeing It For What It Is

Love horoscopes are for Thursday, April 10, 2025! The Moon will be in Virgo, which helps bring deep feelings of security to each zodiac sign. You feel grounded again so that you can create the space for security and emotional safety that you are craving right now. The Moon in Virgo lets you look rationally at your relationship or romantic life. You may be prone to making a pro and con list for a relationship that's been challenging or confusing you recently. Rather than sit around and cry out your feelings, you will want to organize your emotions and figure out a path forward.

Themes of safety, stability and consistency are heightened during this time. While you should always feel these themes in your relationship, Venus's retrograde may hamper your efforts. Focus on creating the space you need today, rather than expecting your partner or love interest to do that for you. This will allow you the grounded calm to process recent events and trust that you will be OK no matter what happens.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 10, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to feel your best, Aries. The Virgo Moon is the perfect chance to disconnect from the outside world and focus on yourself.

Virgo rules over your house of well-being, which can represent returning to the gym, having a self-care night, or enlisting the help of a counselor.

With the Moon in Virgo, you are asked to reflect and process your feelings that the Virgo Lunar Eclipse may have triggered in March. Give yourself this time to ground yourself and feel better to make the most of your birthday and zodiac season.

Taurus

You have to choose to focus on yourself, Taurus. The Virgo Moon will be in your house of marriage and happiness today. This will remind you that no one else can make you happy except yourself.

You may feel a bit down over the current state of your romantic life, but rather than making it about your partner or disappointing romantic options, choose to focus on yourself.

Reflect on something that would bring you joy today, and then do it yourself, rather than waiting for anyone to do it.

Gemini

Take it slow today, sweet Gemini. Virgo governs your home, love and family sector, making this a day to cancel any wild plans for the evening and stay in.

The Moon in Virgo will make you want to embody homebody energy as you may feel tired and only want to be in your comfiest clothes while watching your show.

Don’t let yourself feel like you’re being unproductive if this is how you want to spend your day or evening. You need this time to take it slowly. By letting yourself enjoy your home with those you love, you may realize that those problems you thought existed actually don’t matter at all.

Cancer

Your feelings always arrive to help reveal something to you, dear Cancer.

The Virgo Moon will fall into your house of communication, giving you a chance to reflect on what it is you’ve been feeling. This will benefit as there is an important conversation involving the future of your relationship that you must have.

Try to focus on practical plans and ideas for progressing your relationship rather than simply what you hope or wish for. Use transparency and honesty during this period to ensure that you advocate for what you want and not hide behind any fear.

Leo

Gratitude is a core part of love, dearest Leo. The Moon in Virgo will move through your house of self-worth and value today. This will help you to reflect on what you are worthy of receiving in your romantic relationship, along with what is of value in your connection.

You may want to call out of work to spend the day with your partner, or with friends you hold dear.

There is never a reason that you shouldn’t be treated how you deserve, but sometimes, it comes down to you doing that for yourself first.

Virgo

Hold space, sweet Virgo. As the Virgo Moon moves through your zodiac sign, you will be focused on yourself and your feelings. This may feel like a time of rejuvenation as you will feel centered and grounded.

With Venus retrograde in your house of relationships, this renewal period will be important because it involves calling your energy back to yourself.

Don’t let anyone interrupt your peace today; instead, hold space for yourself and what helps you reconnect with your inner self.

Libra

Don’t doubt your intuition, Libra. Virgo represents your house of dreams and intuition, and the Moon is known for increasing these traits as well. The Virgo Moon will help you know what you inherently need around this time.

You may want to meditate or take a sound bath today to help fuel that spiritual connection. You’ve been doing so much work focusing on yourself and what you need; today is a chance to synthesize all of that.

Use this time to embrace your intuition and your connection with spirit, as they will help guide your steps in the coming weeks.

Scorpio

Create space for self-reflection, Scorpio. The Virgo Moon will light up your house of romantic relationships and friendships today. This will invite you into a space of reflecting on your feelings. However, it may also allow you to grow in your connections with others.

While Virgo excels at creating positive, stable relationships, it can also self-sabotage by looking for perfection from others.

Rather than solely focusing on your partner's actions, try to give yourself time for self-reflection. This can help your growth and positively impact your romantic relationship.

Sagittarius

It doesn’t matter how your relationship looks to others, Sagittarius. The Virgo Moon in your house of reputation and validation may help you understand your romantic motives.

While the Moon will bring up feelings, you may also have to confront the fact that you’ve made romantic decisions for a different reason other than following your heart.

This may involve choosing someone your family and friends are comfortable with over the person who just feels like home. Try to honor what arises, but know that you deserve to be with the one you love, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

Capricorn

Let yourself dream, dear Capricorn. The Virgo Moon will be moving through your house of future plans, travel, and abundance. This will help you to start dreaming about what you want next for yourself and your relationship.

While you may start reflecting on a trip you want to take, you may also find yourself thinking about developing a stronger spiritual relationship with your partner.

You don’t necessarily need to have all the plans today; just let yourself start dreaming about what you hope to experience in the future.

Aquarius

Tune out the rest of the world, dear Aquarius. As the Moon moves through Virgo today, it will move through your house of intimacy and connection.

The Moon governs your emotional feelings, so you may find that your emotional walls come down and you can connect with your partner more deeply.

The Virgo Moon will help you prioritize time with your partner, especially in the evening. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, meaningful conversation or just cuddling up together under the stars, let yourself tune out the rest of the world and focus on the love you share.

Pisces

Honor what you dream of, but don’t settle for less, sweet Pisces. Virgo governs your house of relationships, which means as the Moon progresses through this zodiac sign, your focus will be of a romantic nature.

You may receive unexpected closure from past relationships today as you feel deeper acceptance and peace. The Virgo Moon may also serve to awaken your romantic desires, helping you to honor what you most want, knowing that you will never settle for less again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.