A Long Struggle Comes To An End For 5 Zodiac Signs Starting On April 10, 2025

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, a long struggle comes to an end for five zodiac signs. Moon opposite Venus enters our skies and immediately gets to work on our lives. Astrologically, this transit points us in the right direction to avoid disaster and mistakes.

This is a good day for love to turn for the better, and this could include a drastic measure that works out best for us. For three zodiac signs, surprises are in store, especially in the area of romance. During Moon opposite Venus, if we accept change, we get to move the chess pieces around in a different way. Basically, this drastic improvement comes about as a result of thinking outside the box. If we dare to dream, we may alter our fate for the better.

A long struggle comes to an end for five zodiac signs starting on April 10, 2025:

1. Taurus

If there's one thing you know, it's that you won't let love fool you again. Well, at least you'd like to believe that you have a say in the matter, and honestly, you do. During Moon opposite Venus, you get to refer to your own romantic playbook.

This day brings you good fortune in the love department simply because you really do have a wealth of experience to fall back on. This helps you to make great choices in the now.

Because the transit is opposite, it immediately shows you that there are two sides to every situation, allowing you to go for the best one. In romance, this means that you are able to see what is best for you, and stick with it over time.

2. Libra

You're able to drastically improve your life during the transit of Moon opposite Venus, because you realize that you've been omitting something very important from your life: romantic love. The minute you start to "feel the lack" is the moment you decide to bring it back.

You've held off on love for a while, just to get your bearings, but it's starting to feel unbalanced, and that's not a good feeling for a Libra. So, you decide to trust in the universe, knowing it will show you to the right door.

There is someone in your life who means a lot to you, and you may want to think of them as your romantic interest. It may just be baby steps at first, but one thing leads to another, eventually landing you in the right place at the right time.

3. Scorpio

You have needed some sort of plan to get you out of that funk you've been in, because you know that Spring is here and that your chances for love are much more available now than they were only a few months ago.

For you to fall in love right now, Scorpio, would not only be a great addition to your life, but it would be a radical improvement for your mental health. This is something you want, and it's time to get past your inhibitions.

April 10 provides you with the right transit, Moon opposite Venus, for the job. Love is a part of your life, and it's time you allowed it full rein. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there again, Scorpio. It's worth taking a chance on.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’ve been stuck in survival mode for so long that you forgot what ease even feels like, especially when it comes to love and emotional intimacy. You’ve been doing the work, staying practical, holding the line. But there’s been this quiet ache to feel truly close to someone again.

On April 10, the Moon opposite Venus shows you that maybe you’re closer to that than you think. It brings you a moment of release and you finally stop guarding your heart long enough to let someone in. Whether it’s a long-overdue conversation or simply realizing you want to love again, something unlocks.

This transit helps you stop seeing love as another responsibility or risk to manage and instead start seeing it as a support system, something that holds you up, not holds you back. The long internal struggle of feeling alone or emotionally unavailable starts to end here. You’re finally safe enough to open up.

Leo

Leo, you’ve been putting on a brave face for a while now, showing up, staying loyal, keeping the fire going, even when your heart felt tired. But April 10 is different. During the Moon opposite Venus, something changes that finally lets you exhale. That pressure you’ve been carrying in your chest? It starts to fade. Your struggle is coming to an end.

Thursday brings a moment of real healing in love and self-worth. Maybe it’s someone finally giving you the honesty or closure you needed, or maybe it’s you deciding to stop settling for less than what you know you deserve. Either way, the weight lifts because you choose to stop pretending that it’s fine when it isn’t. You get to be real now. Vulnerable. Seen.

The most beautiful part? You realize that being soft doesn’t mean being weak. It means being open to love again — the kind that makes you feel safe, valued, and deeply known. What ends today is the story you’ve been telling yourself that you have to handle it all on your own.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.