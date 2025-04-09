5 Chinese Zodiac Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 10, 2025

If you've been feeling like you're on the edge of something big shifting, April 10 might be the day you finally notice things starting to turn around. Five Chinese zodiac signs attract some major luck and good fortune on Thursday, and can finally breathe a sign of relief. It’s a Rooster day in a Snake year, and the overall energy is motivating, especially if you’ve been feeling like you’re been stuck in your own head. Thursday brings that push to stop second-guessing and start making moves, even small ones.

The five Chinese zodiac signs that are most aligned with this energy on April 10 will experience a really meaningful turning point, especially around money, work momentum, friendships, and actually feeling like life is working with them, not against them. A great day all around.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Five Chinese zodiac signs that attract luck and good fortune on April 10, 2025:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Today is a lucky day for you, Horse, and you can feel it. There’s a confidence that comes back when your energy is supported like this. Work-wise, this is a great day to schedule the thing you’ve been avoiding. The timing is right. Your ideas land better today, and people are more receptive.

Financially, you might feel more in control again. Maybe something that felt unpredictable stabilizes, or you figure out how to finish something that’s been stressing you out.

As for your personal life, there’s a little bit of that spark returning. If you’ve felt disconnected from friends or burnt out in your relationships, you’re attracting attention today, but more importantly, you’re attracting clarity about what you’re ready to commit to and what you’re done faking. You don’t need to overthink. You already know what to do next, today just helps you trust it thanks to all of the luck and good fortune you experience.

Advertisement

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

The Rooster energy on Thursday works really well for you, Tiger. After a stretch of waiting or feeling like things were dragging out, you’re getting some momentum back, especially around money and work. If you’ve been putting effort into something without seeing results, that will likely change today (and for the better).

You’re also in a strong place in your personal life. Not because everything’s perfect, but because you’re handling things differently. Boundaries are easier to hold. You might even find yourself turning down something (or someone) that used to drain you without feeling guilty about it. That’s growth.

People are also noticing your energy shift. You’re attracting more respect without needing to chase it. Thursday’s luck and good fortune helps you realize you’re way more in control of your own story than you’ve been feeling lately. You’ve got this, Tiger. Go get ‘em.

Advertisement

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

April 10 has real potential to change how supported you feel, Pig. There’s been this emotional heaviness lately and it’s been kind of exhausting. April 10 brings some real emotional relief. Expect a friend to reach out or for you to finally feel ready to be vulnerable and open up to someone to ask for help.

In terms of money and work, you’ll feel like something is getting better. A decision gets made, a payment comes through, or you finally get some news that lets you plan some exciting adventures with more confidence that everything won’t fall apart.

If you’ve been feeling invisible lately, today helps you feel seen again. You don’t have to do everything on your own. And you’re not going to anymore. Your good fortune arrives in the people you have on your team. There are more of them than you realize.

Advertisement

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

April 10 is a lucky day where you feel useful again, Rooster, and that’s huge for you. You'll have a renewed sense of purpose and motivation at your job, in your relationship, or even just around the house. You’re naturally detail-oriented, and today those details matter. Someone appreciates your input and it could lead to something more financially rewarding soon.

Emotionally, the luck shows up in how stable things feel today. If you’ve been dealing with uncertainty, today helps ease that. Maybe not with a big solution, but with reassurance that things are moving in the right direction.

If you’re single, today’s a good day to go out and see who you meet. You’re more magnetic right now, even if you don’t totally realize it. You don’t have to prove your worth today. Just being present is enough, and people feel it.

Advertisement

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’ve been putting in so much effort lately, Ox, and even if it hasn’t fully paid off yet, today you get a sign that it will. Your patience is being rewarded with some major good fortune. This could be a financial hardship resolving, a job situation smoothing out, or finally getting the green light on a project.

More than anything, April 10 brings a bit of breathing room. That low-grade pressure you’ve been under? It lifts.

You get time to catch up, organize, and feel more in control again. Someone might even step in to give you credit where it’s due, which can be rare. You’re not someone who needs a lot of praise, but today it feels nice to be recognized. Let yourself enjoy it, you’ve earned this luck.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.