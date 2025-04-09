4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On April 10, 2025

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. This is a strong day for the strong-willed, and when the Moon aligns with Mars, four particular zodiac signs will experience a rise in confidence.

Mars energy enters the astrological picture at just the right moment, and serves us well. We feel as if the universe is finally hearing our pleas and perhaps just now, getting around to showing us some mercy. During the Moon-Mars alignment, we feel seen, we feel heard, and we know that we are not alone.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on April 10, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sometimes you feel as if you are being drowned out by the noise of current events. You are willing to wait your turn, but you have started to worry if you'll ever get that turn, as the noise of the world seems to be vying for all the attention.

On April 10, you'll feel as though you are coming back into your power, however, and during the Moon-Mars alignment, you'll feel as if you no longer have to wait. The time is right for you, Aries, so if you have something to say, then say it now.

The universe is throwing you a rope, and it's up to you to take that rope and reel yourself back into action. During this Moon-Mars transit, you feel strong again. There's a distinct feeling within you that you waited long enough.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You may not be sure if what you're picking up on during this day, April 10, is a sign from the universe, or just the way things go. Truly, is there a difference? You feel strong and focused, and with the Moon-Mars alignment, you know where to take your power.

You see whatever has just happened to you as an opportunity, one you are not going to pass up. You've been waiting for a very long time to accomplish this one task, and now, the universe is telling you that it's time. Make it happen, Scorpio.

During this Moon-Mars transit, you may feel a rush of confidence. When things like this happen to you, you generally make the very best of them. Good for you! It does look like things are working out for you now, Scorpio.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

During the Moon-Mars transit on April 10, you may feel as if you are only now rising from a deep slumber, one that had you ignoring certain feelings. There's just something about this day and this transit you cannot ignore, and that's a good thing, Sagittarius.

You'll see that it's the universe trying to flag you down, wake you up, and get you back on track again. While you may not have disliked the state of mind you were in, you will realize on this day that it's not a bad idea to wake up and smell the proverbial coffee.

That means the world needs you, Sagittarius. Yes, it's oh-so nice to pretend to be a hermit, but the world needs your big brain right now. You could be doing many others a good turn by showing up.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The universe is directly shouting out to you on this day, Pisces, and you'll discover that you have something to offer. You don't mind being overlooked, because sometimes you really don't want to participate.

On April 10, you'll realize that your participation is both valued and valuable. Sitting this one out is OK, but it's not the best you can do, and during the Moon-Mars alignment, doing your best is sort of what you do.

You'll feel good about yourself during this Moon-Mars transit, as it starts to kick in that it's not such a bad thing to be social and helpful. You've got so much to offer, so much to look forward to. Might as well get on board right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.