Your Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 10 — Work Hard, Empathize Harder

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign bring kindness and responsibility to the forefront on April 10, 2025. The Moon in Virgo opposes Venus in Pisces, creating an opportunity to be productive and creative.

Virgo’s grounded, detail-oriented energy pulls you into the practical side of life, urging you to tend to your daily habits and health. Meanwhile, Pisces offers a wave of compassion and emotional depth, encouraging you to nurture yourself and extend that same care to others. It’s a moment to find balance between the work you do on yourself and the love you offer to the world.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for April 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The pressure has been building for weeks, and now, something has to give. Burn the old maps, cut the dead weight, and charge forward with the kind of fearless certainty that only you can summon.

You’re not here to play it safe. You’re here to break through, shake things up, and take what’s yours. The door is open, run through it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What once felt secure now seems uncertain, and the structures you built so carefully are starting to show cracks. It’s unsettling, but deep down, you know this isn’t a disaster, it’s a necessary transformation.

The more you resist, the harder it will be. Let go of your grip, allow the pieces to fall where they may, and trust that what’s truly meant for you will remain. There is freedom in surrender. Breathe into the unknown.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s no more dancing around the truth. Whether it’s a long-overdue revelation, an unexpected confession, or a perspective shift that rewrites the story, something cracks open in a way you can’t ignore.

You may not have control over how the words land, but that’s not your job. Your job is to speak. Say what needs to be said, even if it shakes the ground beneath you. Clarity is worth the risk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The burnout is real, and today forces you to acknowledge it. What actually nourishes you? What replenishes your soul? It’s not about keeping busy or checking things off a list; it’s about sustenance.

Today, be honest about what fills and drains your energy. Something has to change, starting with you permitting yourself to slow down. Prioritize what keeps you alive, not just what keeps you occupied.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If it doesn’t light you up, why are you wasting your time? The gap between passion and obligation has never been clearer, and you’re done pretending to care about things that leave you uninspired.

Today is about reconnecting with what fuels you, the work, the people, the projects that make you feel alive. Anything less is a distraction. You’re here to take up space, to own your brilliance, to move with unshakable purpose. Let go of whatever dims your shine. The world needs you at full power.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Something is unraveling, and you can either fight it or let it happen. The illusion of control is slipping through your fingers, and maybe that’s a gift rather than a curse. Not everything can be micromanaged into submission. Not every plan will go exactly as expected. And that’s okay.

Let the pieces scatter where they may. There’s wisdom in the wreckage, and what remains will be what truly matters. If you loosen your grip, you might just find that you weren’t losing control, you were gaining freedom.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A single moment, a fleeting interaction, a passing comment, it shifts everything. You thought you had the situation mapped out, but today brings a twist you didn’t see coming. A long-hidden truth coming to light or a realization that rewires your perspective could bloom and this is a turning point.

The path ahead isn’t what you expected, but that doesn’t mean it’s the wrong one. Stay present. The pieces are falling into place in ways you don’t yet understand.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The stakes are higher than ever, and you can feel it in your gut. Whether it’s a relationship, a project, or a personal mission, you’re all in and today, the intensity only increases. There’s no room for hesitation, no middle ground, no playing it safe.

What do you truly want? What are you willing to risk? This is a moment of reckoning, a choice that defines the next chapter. You either step forward with full conviction, or you let it go. There is no halfway.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The gates are wide open in this season of your life and the world is calling, and the only thing left to do is move. Whatever’s been weighing you down, whatever’s been holding you back, it’s time to leave it behind.

There’s too much adventure ahead to stay stuck in old patterns. Go do something impulsive. Throw yourself into the unknown. The universe favors the bold, and right now, boldness is your only option.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’re standing at the edge of something vast and unknowable, and for once, your usual careful planning won’t help you. Some things can’t be strategized. Some things just have to be felt.

Today, you’re asked to sit with uncertainty instead of trying to control it. Let yourself be in the in-between, in the not-yet-formed, in the space where possibilities still exist. The next move will come when it’s ready. Until then, trust that even in the unknown, you are exactly where you need to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The future is creeping closer, and today, you get a glimpse of it. A sudden shift, an unexpected idea, a moment of clarity, it’s pulling you toward something bigger, something you hadn’t even considered before.

You don’t need all the answers right now. You just need to follow the energy, even if it takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. The best things in life always do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The spotlight finds you today, ready or not. Whether it’s a career shift, a personal breakthrough, or just a moment where you realize you’ve been selling yourself short, there’s no more hiding in the background.

The world is watching, and it’s your time to step forward. This isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence. Take up space. Make your mark. You were never meant to fade into the scenery.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.