In today’s world, the desire to sound intelligent often leads people to use complex phrases or jargon that may not necessarily add value to a conversation. While these expressions may appear sophisticated, they can be little more than verbal fillers that obscure meaning rather than clarify it.

In fact, there are several phrases people tend to say just to sound smart but that actually make no sense. Many of these phrases are employed to give the illusion of expertise or insight, but when examined more closely, they often reveal themselves as hollow or vague.

Here are 11 phrases people say just to sound smart but actually make no sense:

1. 'Let’s unpack this.'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While it sounds analytical, it’s often just a way to avoid providing real clarification or addressing the core issue. It’s often used in conversations where someone wants to dive deeper into something, but sometimes it just gets thrown in there without much thought. This can make it feel like it's not really adding any value.

Whether in a work situation or a family dynamic, unpacking emotional baggage is quite common if taken seriously.

"Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are linked to adult issues of mental health and substance abuse. The process of unpacking ACEs may be an emotionally difficult one but can be rewarding in the long run," says Tamara L. Goldsby Ph.D.

The phrase "let's unpack this" is usually meant to suggest breaking down or analyzing a complicated idea, situation, or conversation to better understand it.

Advertisement

2. 'We're moving the goalposts.'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Often used to imply shifting criteria, this is usually said in such a way that it sounds clever, even when it’s not providing any meaningful context. This metaphor originates from sports, where a goalpost is the target you aim for, and moving it would make scoring more difficult.

Sometimes people use the phrase out of context, even when no one is actually altering the criteria. At other times people say it when they feel like they’re losing an argument or don’t want to address the specifics of what’s being discussed, throwing the phrase out to deflect or confuse.

Kyle D. Killian Ph.D., LMFT, states that people do this to minimize the discomfort, so that they can change their preferences to align more closely with their actions. This makes people fickle enough to shift their principles and preferences so easily or worse not even try to do better as they stay in a victim mentality, where they will never succeed in the system.

Advertisement

3. 'In theory, this should work.'

Amnaj Khetsamtip | Shutterstock

This sounds like an insightful observation, but it’s often used when someone doesn’t have enough evidence or a plan to make something work in practice. The phrase is often used when someone is talking about an idea or plan that looks perfect on paper, but they’re aware there might be unforeseen challenges, flaws, or complications when trying to implement it.

Tad Waddington Ph.D. states that it is not enough to know that a thing works, you should understand how and why it works. Sometimes people use 'in theory' as a way to cover up the fact that they don’t have a solid, fully developed idea. In some cases, the person saying this hasn't fully thought through how to implement the idea, or they are glossing over the complexities that could cause it to fail.

Advertisement

4. 'That's cognitive dissonance.'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

"People experiencing cognitive dissonance feel anxious and threatened, increasingly mistrustful and vulnerable to authoritarian influences," says Saul Levine M.D. While it's a real psychological term, people often use it incorrectly or out of context to sound intellectual, especially when they don’t really understand its meaning.

They might be referring to the concept of cognitive dissonance but not explaining it properly. This can lead to confusion about how the term is meant to apply to a particular situation.

Someone might use cognitive dissonance to describe a situation that doesn’t actually involve conflicting beliefs or attitudes. For example, if someone is simply confused about something or changes their mind, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re experiencing cognitive dissonance.

Advertisement

5. 'Let’s table this discussion.'

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Often used to avoid addressing an uncomfortable or difficult topic, this can sound smart in meetings but usually just postpones the inevitable. They might mean something like "let’s revisit this later" or "let’s stop discussing this now," but they use the phrase incorrectly. In some places like the United States, ‘tabling’ a discussion means to postpone it, but in other places like the United Kingdom, it can mean bringing something up for immediate discussion.

Especially during workplace meetings, when a supervisor says this to one of their employees it can have some dire consequences. It may make the employee feel as if their ideas or suggestions are not being heard.

"Even though the boss makes the final decision, this should not sway you from sharing a valid suggestion or idea," says Amy Cooper Hakim Ph.D.

Tabling the discussion just puts it off until it resurfaces again.

Advertisement

6. 'We're pushing the envelope'

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

This is a vague term that suggests pushing boundaries, but often without a clear sense of what those boundaries are or how to push them. The phrase might be thrown around too much as a catchphrase without any real depth behind it. 'Pushing the envelope' implies a significant challenge or leap beyond what’s typically done, not just doing something slightly different.

If someone uses the phrase to describe something very mundane or ordinary, it may sound out of place. For example, saying "Let’s push the envelope and order pizza for lunch today" would be a stretch because ordering pizza isn’t really pushing the envelope, it’s just a simple choice.

Advertisement

7. 'It’s a no-brainer.'

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

This phrase implies something is obvious, but it can often oversimplify complex issues and disregard nuance. For example, if someone says, "It’s a no-brainer to invest in this bitcoin," but there are significant risks or complexities involved, it can be misleading and out of place.

In certain discussions, people may throw it around to make their argument sound more convincing, even when the decision at hand requires more careful thought or isn’t as simple as they suggest. It can be a way to dismiss other opinions or downplay complexities, but if used inappropriately, it can seem dismissive or unconvincing.

Advertisement

8. 'Think long-term.'

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock

This sounds wise, but it’s often thrown out without any specific plan for how to actually achieve long-term success. The idea is to look beyond immediate gains or short-term outcomes and focus on sustainable, long-lasting results. However, it can become confusing or out of place in certain situations.

If someone uses 'think long-term' in a situation where the decision is inherently about short-term gains, such as making a quick business deal or purchasing a low-cost item then it doesn’t fit.

"The journey to success is never linear. You need strategic patience," says Ruth Gotian Ed.D., M.S.

Sometimes people say this phrase to distract from dealing with current issues. It could be used as an excuse to delay necessary action in the present by focusing on a vague, distant future.

Advertisement

9. 'It’s a double-edged sword.'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase is meant to highlight both the positive and negative aspects of something, but it’s often overused to describe situations that don’t actually have much complexity. For example, saying that getting a free sample is a double-edged sword is odd because free samples are typically just a positive thing with no real downsides.

When this phrase is used without examining both sides of the argument or when it’s being applied in situations where the complexity doesn’t really exist it can sound odd. It could also cause complications when using the term when it comes to studying health, as it does not allow nuance into studies.

According to research, labeling things like neuroscience as a double-edged sword implies that it is dangerous when there is more work to be done on the topic. It could also socially, be seen as a saying for people who want to seek revenge on someone for wronging them. In other words, they shouldn’t bring themselves down to the same level.

Advertisement

10. 'We’re just scratching the surface.'

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

When people say, "We're just scratching the surface," they usually mean that they believe they’ve only begun to explore or understand something and there’s much more to discover or investigate. It’s a metaphor implying that the initial stages are just the beginning, with deeper layers or more to come.

While it may seem like a great phrase to say when researching something that needs to be solved or found when it comes to a situation that is simple it can sound odd. If the situation or problem is straightforward and doesn’t have any deep layers to explore, then saying this phrase sounds overly dramatic.

Advertisement

11. 'We need to disrupt the status quo.'

ESB Basic | Shutterstock

Disrupting the status quo is often used as a slogan for change, but sometimes the disruption isn't actually needed. If someone calls for disruption in a situation where stability is more important than innovation, it can feel out of place or even reckless.

"On the un-rational side, sometimes decisions are risky and involve some chance of loss and regret," says Jeremy Nicholson M.S.W., Ph.D.

If change is already happening organically or people are already working on improvements, saying 'we need to disrupt the status quo' can feel redundant. Sometimes, the current state of affairs isn’t actually flawed or in need of disruption.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.