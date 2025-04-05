Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For April 6, 2025

What does your zodiac sign need to know about April 6, 2025, according to your tarot horoscope for the day? The Moon enters Leo, meaning a surge of creativity enters the scene. You may feel eager to do things that get you noticed in virtually any setting.

It's not a day to hide behind a screen or avoid getting in front of others to share ideas. Instead, aim to socialize as much as you can. In the tarot, Leo is represented by the Sun card. The Sun is a brilliant symbol of luck and good fortune; no matter your circumstances, good will come from it. What else is in store for you today? Let's find out.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Who is your accountability partner? Today, Aries, you may be slightly more impulsive than usual. Your desire to get things done can lead you down the wrong road. So, create some sort of roadblock that allows you to stop before trouble starts.

It's always good to have someone who holds you accountable. You may not like it at first, but set up a virtual or in-person lunch date with a trusted friend. Run ideas over and get feedback. You may like having a person frame your scenarios in a clear light.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It's time to grow up, Taurus, but who really likes the idea of adulting? Well, today, maybe you do. It's time to put a few things in the past. You are ready to move forward, but that doesn't necessarily mean other people will let you.

Someone could bring up part of your history that you're not proud of. It's how you handle it that matters. If you ignore it, that's as good as it being over with. Today, you decide how the ending goes, no one else but you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Do a mini assessment on all your current relationships, Gemini. You may discover that you dislike the interaction you experience, and it's time to set boundaries to improve things. It's not easy to let go of a friendship if it's been an important part of your life.

However, remember, even in friendships, it's not about the quantity of time you've shared but its quality.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Emotions check, Cancer. Today, you will want to guard your heart at all costs. This card comes with a warning: your emotions could get the best of you in the wrong way if you're not careful. Especially if there's a situation that involves money.

So, rather than allow feelings to rule your life, trust logic and reasoning. It's not as easy as flipping a switch, especially if someone is pushing your buttons at home or work. However, knowing that you may experience something uncomfortable can help prepare you mentally so you can act responsibly.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Wow, Leo, look at you! The Moon in your sign does you a great deal of good, and you have a card that promises successful outcomes. Today, you combat any problems that threaten to hold you back.

And, you do so with incredible grace and precision. You're a winner today. All you will be capable of is getting what you want from life, even if you have to work extra hard to earn it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can get your power back, Virgo, even if you feel like you let a situation go in the wrong direction. Have you procrastinated on a project or not given your all? Don't worry, because it appears you're ready to fix what needs repair and recover from any setbacks.

Today, you double down on your hard work ethic and acquire all the necessary resources to win. You may not know what needs to change. However, deciding that you have to make adjustments is a great place to start.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

It's never easy to say you were wrong, but if you bought something or committed to a task and now wish you hadn't, admit it. You can't regain the time you lost, but you can stop yourself from continuing to lose time in the future.

It's never easy to create an inconvenience when things like this happen. But, ask yourself if this really matters in five years or five months? If the answer is no, consider doing what needs to be done.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Work can get the best of you today, and it may be a healthy type of stress to contend with; however, deadlines and workloads can have you feeling slightly stressed. When you feel overwhelmed, what helps you to focus?

Consider establishing some type of reward for your effort. Give yourself something good to look forward to. Schedule a dinner date with a friend or promise to buy something you want within your budget.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Is it time to take a break, Sagittarius? It's good to plan ahead especially if you need a much-wanted vacation. Today, put things into motion. Write a list of things you want to do this summer.

You do better when you plan, don't you? Think about the great things you'll do and with whom. Open the conversation. Start researching places to visit and get planning.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

As much as people love to resolve conflict, not all can handle tough conversations. That's where you come in today, Capricorn. You may need to be the one to bring a topic up, and break the ice so it's on the table.

This can be tough initially, but what a relief you'll feel when the conversation begins to flow. You incite bravery in your friends and family when they see how you manage tough talks. Who knows, Capricorn? It may even bring you closer and create greater trust.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Take a breather, Aquarius. Big decisions require big considerations. It's great and exhilarating to take risks and jump into something you want, but to what cost?

Today, you may be tempted to leap into a relationship or to quit a project. Don't. Sacrifice now to the future. Consider all your options and sleep on it. Tomorrow you may see things differently; if you don't, you will have the confidence to do what you feel must be done.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Run toward problems, not away from them. You have a lot of things on your plate right now, and the Moon entering Leo means that you have the tenacious attitude needed to get through everything in your life.

You can be strategic when calculating how long it will take to complete various projects and tasks. If it makes sense, post your wins on social media to inspire friends and get others thinking about how they also should reclaim their time and be productive.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.