Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 6, 2025

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. We certainly hoped that whatever we're going through right now would come to an end, and with the help of Venus trine Mars, that end is here and now. Don't worry, this is a good thing!

Astrologically, Venus trine Mars are the saviors of the day, which means that for three zodiac signs, all the stress and commotion over something personal and private are now, finally, over.

This could very well have something to do with a relationship problem that's been solved and completed. And oh, what a relief that is. The hard times are over, which means the easy times are just beginning. Sign us up!

Hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on April 6, 2025:

1. Taurus

Venus trine Mars takes a real bite out of the hard times you've been experiencing — and that's a good thing. Sometimes, you come to know that in order to experience the light, you have to literally go through the dark to get there. That's what April 6 is all about for you, Taurus.

You knew this would happen, and you also knew you'd get through it, but wow, it sure has been an experience. Fortunately, you've got the transit of Venus trine Mars to guide you through the dark and into the light.

It's in the light that you come to realize that this truly is where you should be. You can let go of all that brings you down and holds you back now. This is where the hard times vanish for you. This is where you embrace an easier existence.

2. Virgo

Even though you're a fighter and someone who stands your ground, you are still very humble, especially when someone shocks you by taking your side and helping you out. This, you never expect. So, on April 6, when you feel this intense and positive support, you'll know there's been a shift in the universe.

During the transit, Venus trine Mars, you will automatically recognize that things are changing and that this change has already begun. What was very hard for you is now not a problem, and that is because you are loved, Virgo.

Whoever is giving you this love is part of why the hard times are now over for you. You feel gratitude and great love for the person who came through for you. All is well in your world.

3. Scorpio

The reason the hard times in your life are now coming to an end is because during the transit of Venus trine Mars, you realize what means the most to you. You no longer feel the need to battle for what is less important.

On April 6, 2025, you'll prioritize what is most important to you and begin to focus on this. You have come to realize that you've wasted too much precious energy on the stuff that brings you down. No more!

And so, you'll use that Venus trine Mars energy to bring new life and new love into your life. Why bother feeling down and depressed when so much of what made you that way was unnecessary? New day, new you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.