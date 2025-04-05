The Universe Is Calling Out To These 4 Zodiac Signs On April 6, 2025

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the universe is calling out to four zodiac signs. During the Moon opposite Pluto, it will be very apparent to us that we should be listening with our good ears. Whenever we have an astrological transit like this, we need to make a conscious effort to keep things light.

We could easily let things get us down during the Moon opposite Pluto. But if we are conscious of it ahead of time, then why bother allowing such darkness to upset our routine? We are better than that, and these four zodiac signs get it. The message is clear: Stay positive.

The universe is calling out to these four zodiac signs on April 6, 2025:

1. Gemini

On April 6, you'll have the opportunity to choose your fate. While this is basically what we all do on an everyday basis, you'll feel it very strongly during the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto. You can either create or destroy. This one's up to you.

This is the best impetus for growth, because while Pluto's energy can be either creative or destructive, you'll see that both paths can work for you. As a Gemini, you like the idea of seeing possibility in dual paths.

During this time, you'll use your higher power to make a decision that will alter your fate. Your instincts are telling you something, and you need to listen. What you choose will be the correct path for you, Gemini.

2. Leo

April 6 shows you that you are very much in tune with nature and the weather. You can't help but feel as if there's a renewal being played out right now, and you feel charged with electricity and excitement.

The universe's message to you on this day encourages you to go for goodness. While this is obvious, it's not always what you opt for, Leo. This day has you making a conscious decision to go for the obvious good.

It is because of the transit, Moon opposite Pluto, that you might feel hesitant at first. There's so much available to you, and honing in on one thing is hard. But when you realize that the only choice here is to follow your heart all the way to goodness, it will become clear to you.

3. Virgo

Rather than get angry over something that you don't agree on, you will find that on April 6, you'll have a choice as to whether or not you want to do something about it.

You are now in the precarious position of being the one in charge, Virgo, and this might not be the most comfortable position for you. Sure, we all think that having the control is the optimum choice, but this only confuses you, as you don't know what to do with this power.

However, during the Moon opposite Pluto, you'll see that if you don't move on it, you'll lose out once again. So, you get up the nerve and you do what you need to do. This is how the universe inspires you through its message: Don't take NO for an answer. Stay the course, Virgo.

4. Pisces

If there's an astrological transit built for the delivery of universal messages, it's most definitely Moon opposite Pluto. In your life, Pisces, the message is that you need to do whatever you're doing another way.

You've basically got it all together. What you're going for is sheer perfection, but the way you're approaching it is leading you away from the success you want. Still, you are smart and open to suggestions, so the universe has stepped in to give you one.

April 6 shows you that there are other ways to get what you need, and if you open your mind, you'll see that those ways are also much easier. You've held on to your "one way" for too long. Moon opposite Pluto nudges you into new thinking, creative thinking — go with it.

