Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 4 — The Moon Enters Cancer

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 4, 2025. Cancer represents home and family and the Moon here tends to make a homebody out of everyone, regardless of their Sun sign. You will feel the need to slow down. This will allow you to be aware of what you’re feeling and what you need.

If you’re in a relationship, this can be a time of healing, while single, you may want to cozy up to your fur baby or enjoy time with family. Do not force yourself to do anything or be around anyone who feels like an energetic burden. Instead, embrace this energy and lean into caring for yourself and those you genuinely love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 4, 2025:

Aries

Surround yourself with love, beautiful Aries. Cancer is the sign of home and family, but for you, that is amplified as the ruling sign over the area of your life represents these themes.

The Moon in Cancer is a wonderful time to create special moments with your partner or those you love at home. Cancel plans, let go of the distraction of busyness, and instead take pleasure in the small moments throughout your day.

With this energy, you may also be called to redecorate or spruce up your home in small ways. It is all about creating a space for love to flourish.

Taurus

Let yourself be in your feelings, Taurus. The Cancer Moon in your house of communication means you must create space to feel all your emotions. This may be related to a relationship you’ve been questioning recently, or just the state of your love life in general.

Try not to judge any feelings that arise, but let yourself feel them. It may be a good night for a romantic movie by yourself or with friends rather than trying to be that perfect couple. Let yourself have a good cry if you need it, and recognize that all of your feelings are important.

Gemini

How you value yourself will determine the relationship you attract, Gemini. You’ve gone through an immense transformation phase where you’ve come to value yourself more deeply. It’s no longer about what you have or what you can do, but who you are.

This hasn’t necessarily translated to your relationship yet, though, and so today you could become aware that you need greater depth in your romantic connection.

Try to embody a feeling of value within yourself and let yourself broach deeper topics with your partner to help take this relationship to a new level.

Cancer

You have all the time you need, sweet Cancer. As the Moon moves into your sign today, you will feel drawn to focus on and care for yourself.

It may appear to others that you’re withdrawing into your shell, but it’s about finding balance in your life.

Although you have learned a great deal about boundaries and prioritizing yourself, you may have recently overdone it. This means you need to retreat into your own space and give yourself what it is you need. Let someone else take care of you for a change, and don’t apologize for taking time to rest.

Leo

Suddenly, everything seems like a sign, dearest Leo. The universe is buzzing around you today as the Moon moves into Cancer, activating your intuition, dreams, and sense of spirituality. While you may find yourself quieter or craving alone time, you will also feel like you are experiencing divine signs everywhere you look.

This is the universe confirming your path and reminding you of what it feels like to be connected to the source. Be mindful of who you let around your energy today, and pay attention to everything, especially the actions of your romantic partner.

Virgo

You can have the best of both worlds, Virgo. The Cancer Moon will move into your house of social circles and friends, bringing a bit of contradictory energy.

On one hand, you may feel introverted and like staying at home; on the other hand, you will want to enjoy time with friends and your romantic partner.

Instead of feeling like you have to choose, plan an evening with the people who are most important to you. You don’t need to plan a grand meal or occasion; instead, just focus on spending quality time with those who bring joy to your life.

Libra

Don’t forget who you are, dearest Libra. The Cancer Moon will move through your house of reputation and status, making you doubt yourself. This quieter energy may make you feel anxious that your partner is mad at you or that you are being seen in an unfavorable light.

However, it’s only a moment, and it’s one that’s meant to help remind you of who you are. Try to practice positive affirmations and validate yourself during this time.

Your feelings aren’t real, and you don’t want to cause an unnecessary argument in your relationship just because you’re feeling off.

Scorpio

Dreaming will only get you so far, Scorpio. As the Cancer Moon moves into your house of new beginnings and travels, you may think about the paths in love that have not been taken.

The Moon in Cancer can make you reminisce about past partners or romanticize how good a connection was. While you will have intense dreams during this time, it is important to understand what is real.

See any thoughts about an ex as a passing feeling and no reason to reach out. Then take those dreams you’re having and pick one to start making a reality.

Sagittarius

Physical intimacy is great, but emotional intimacy will set your soul on fire, Sagittarius. As a fire sign, it’s no surprise that physical touch is one of your love languages; however, as the Moon moves into Cancer, you will focus on the emotional bond you share with your partner.

This can lead you to have emotional and vulnerable conversations and discuss esoteric or spiritual matters.

Let yourself create space to connect, recognizing that the emotional bond you share only strengthens your intimate connection.

Capricorn

Let love lead you, Capricorn. The Cancer Moon will highlight themes connected to your relationship and romantic life. This means that thoughts of love and romance will be on your mind today and will also become the priority.

If you’ve been confused by a particular connection, reflecting on your feelings is a great day.

Be willing to take it a step further, though, and actually share how you are feeling with your partner, as that is where the real magic will occur.

Aquarius

Solitude can be sweet, Aquarius. In your solitude, you can embrace the joy of being with yourself and the peace surrounding you. Solitude is a choice that speaks of empowerment, while being alone represents a desire you wish you weren’t.

Be mindful of how you describe the time you wish to take for yourself, making sure that you think of it only positively.

As the Moon moves into Cancer, it brings a perfect opportunity to enjoy your solitude and have a self-care night, saving romance for another day.

Pisces

Your happiness is contagious, dear Pisces. The Cancer Moon will move through your house of joy today, bringing up themes of marriage, children, creativity, and the happiness you feel. This not only brings about the desire to stay home, but to enjoy it as well.

You may find yourself returning to an art form like drawing or cooking your favorite meal. Whether you’re alone or single this evening, you will be feeling not just at peace with your life but truly happy, which is the best recipe for attracting the love that you’ve been dreaming of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.