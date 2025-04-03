3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On April 4, 2025

On Friday, April 4, 2025, three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune. This day is nothing short of awesome, and astrologically speaking, we can't go wrong when Saturn aligns with Uranus, because the transit works directly with surprise and fortune. Nice combo, don't you agree?

For these astrological signs, this is the magic combination that knocks on our door and throws us for a loop in the right direction. No need to question this good fortune — it's obvious, and we are loving it. So, when Saturn aligns with Uranus, we receive something that is not just unexpected — it's unique, different, and just so happens to be exactly what we hoped it would be. We are in luck!

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on April 4, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It's not that you've been feeling bitter, because that would be too harsh a descriptor of what you feel. But on Friday, your somewhat jaded approach to luck takes a turn in a way you never expected.

It appears that it really doesn't matter how skeptical you are, Taurus, because that other part of you — the eternal optimist — is definitely running the show on April 4. When Saturn aligns with Uranus, you can expect the unexpected.

In terms of good fortune, something incredible is heading your way. This has the power to change your experience, meaning that if you felt down in the dumps over your misfortune in the past, this could very well end all of that once and for all. Sweet!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Everything about Friday is here to encourage that unique side of you to come forth and just be. You already know yourself as a complete individual, Virgo. No one is like you, and while that's a good thing, sometimes it inhibits you.

Now, when Saturn aligns with Uranus, it's almost impossible for you to stay put or to accept "second position." On April 4, you may feel a need to show off — and we say, go for it!

When you show off, you bring your best game wherever you go, and this creates positive energy, which in turn, bounces back at you. So, by being your wacky self on this day, you create the space for good fortune and healing energy.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The good fortune that you are about to experience comes to you as a result of Saturn in alignment with Uranus. You're already a completely unique individual, and the last thing you ever need is something to stop that flow.

While Saturn's energy can be restrictive, you'll find that it works FOR you, as opposed to against you on this day, April 4. This is what will bring you unexpected good fortune. Simply by being yourself, you create something good.

You weren't looking for kudos or even approval, and yet, this day seems to have both coming to you in abundance. Everyone loves you on April 4, Sagittarius, and this feels both unexpected and quite lovely when you think about it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.