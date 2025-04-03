4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Much-Needed Sign From The Universe On April 4, 2025

On Friday, April 4, 2025, four zodiac signs receive much-needed signs from the universe. During the transit of Mars trine Saturn, the universe tells us it's OK to pursue that idea we've been keeping on hold.

Mars trine Saturn introduces the idea of discipline and hard work, but nothing here intimidates us. Four zodiac signs are raring to go; we simply needed the universe to tell us that the timing is right and that our dreams are possible. Let's manifest!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Four zodiac signs receive much-needed signs from the universe on April 4, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You've been in this position before, where you feel immense pressure on you to create something from nothing. Still, you aren't intimidated by the idea, because during Mars trine Saturn, you feel strong enough to move a mountain.

In your own creative and personal way, you do move a mountain on this day, April 4. Being that you always react strongly to Mars transits, having Mars trine Saturn as the day's "push" really helps you direct your energy.

On this day, you see the signs and you immediately get into action because of them. All around you are signs telling you what you should do, and you don't wait a second more. This day is about serious Aries action. Get to it!

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The sign coming to you personally from the universe tells you that the time for procrastination is over and done with. This leaves you with one option: movement. April 4 is the day you get things done, Virgo.

During the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you can't find any good excuses to back out. In fact, you create a situation for yourself that leaves no room for escape; this is good.

You have now created for yourself a plan of action, and laziness or fear plays no part. The signs are telling you to be impulsive, to live, to make something of your situation, and you do, Virgo. You do. You are all about action on April 4, 2025.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mars trine Saturn is such a strong and effective transit that you won't be able to sit still and wonder what it's all about during this day, Libra. You'll find that the energy is too aggressive and pushy, and that the signs around you are telling you to get up and get busy.

This is good! This is where you come to realize that you've been wasting too much time and that time is, indeed, limited when it comes to creating and manifesting your desires. It's time to do something about it.

And you do, Libra. You take that impulse and you ride it out, because inspiration like this is not something you can ignore. You are one with the energy now, and it does you a world of good. This, you cannot deny.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Not everyone can take the energy that Mars trine Saturn brings, yet you are the kind of person who can handle the positive and make it into something even better. What makes it "too much" for one person is "just right" for you.

You'll notice that the signs in your life are quite obvious right now, and all of them are pointing you in the direction of creativity. You see very clearly that in order to create, you must destroy ... something.

This could be a bad habit or a poor lifestyle choice, but it's very clear to you that it's one or the other. You either go for the gold, or you stay back with your bad habits. You, being a smart Capricorn, go for the gold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.