2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance From Now Until April 9

Beginning April 4, 2025, two zodiac signs attract a powerful luck and abundance during the last week of Mars in Cancer. Mars has been in Cancer for around seven months due to its retrograde journey. So, when Mars speaks to Saturn in Pisces on April 4 — at a critical degree — these planets link up like two old souls whispering for you to “trust the process.” Mars has a tough time in the sign of Cancer, but it's old friends with Saturn. This is a sweet period in life for manifesting exactly what you want. Gifts are coming to these two zodiac signs — even if life has been tough lately.

Mars in Cancer, though tenderhearted, doesn’t hesitate to take action when the moment feels right. It moves with deep emotional intelligence, urging you to act from the heart and pursue what truly matters. Meanwhile, Saturn in Pisces is like the wise old coach on the sidelines, reminding you that consistency, patience, and trust will take you further than sheer force ever could. Pair them together as Mars prepares to leave Cancer and enter Leo, and you’ve got the cosmic equivalent of a message in a bottle that finally reaches the shore, delivering the exact guidance you need at just the right moment.

These two planets, aligning in a trine, are a cosmic current pulling you gently (yet firmly) towards luck, abundance, and achieving all of your goals. You don’t need to swim against the tide. You must flow with it, knowing the universe already guides you toward your soul’s deepest desires. Dream up new possibilities for your life. April 4 through 9 is the perfect time to take steps that feel true to your heart and stop settling for less than you deserve. Prioritize your emotional well-being as you are now moving toward everlasting abundance.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance from April 4 - 9, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, you’re always moving full speed ahead, eager to conquer the next challenge. But right now, the universe is telling you to pump the brakes and check your proverbial engine before you hit the gas again. Today, Mars in Cancer is daring you to reinforce your foundation — whether that means strengthening family ties, redefining what “home base” means to you, or just making sure your inner world is as solid as your competitive drive.

Even the fastest race car needs a pit stop. Today, it is time for yours. Instead of seeing it as a roadblock, consider it a tune-up to strengthen your next sprint toward abundance. So take a moment to refuel, check your alignment, and ensure you’re not just speeding toward the finish line but setting yourself up for a long-term victory.

At the same time, Saturn is forcing you to face what you’d usually outrun. You’re built for momentum, but this is the cosmic equivalent of getting stuck in the garage for some much-needed repairs. All those old battle wounds, knee-jerk reactions and impulsive habits? Saturn’s dragging them into the ring, Aries — no more dodging or outrunning them. It’s time to face them head-on, clear them out, and make space for the next big win.

You can’t avoid or ignore this process (though, trust us, you’ll want to). Instead of trying to push your way through, use this time to clean house — mentally, emotionally, even physically. Once this phase is over, you’ll be faster, sharper, and unstoppable. When the universe finally waves the green flag, Aries, you’ll be more than ready to achieve all you have set out to. So take the time today to face and fix the small issues, Aries, because luck and abundance are here for you to take and nothing will stand between you and the win any longer.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you’re always chasing the next big thing, with your eyes on the horizon and your heart set on adventure. But today, the cosmos pulls the reins, urging you to turn that boundless energy inward. Saturn and Mars direct calls on you to clean up any messes in your life and reinforce your foundation so you can safely move forward. While this isn't as powerful as a Mars return, it's pretty darn close since Mars will be moving into your ninth house once this transit is over on April 9.

This isn’t about slowing down — it’s about making sure the trail ahead is right, so you’re not just charging forward aimlessly but racing toward what truly sets your soul on fire. If things are moving slower than usual, trust that this is the universe giving you time to refine your plans so they align with your soul’s purpose. Take today as a moment to catch your breath, reassess your direction, and fortify your inner world so that nothing can hold you back when you take off again.

Instead of feeling stuck, view today as a time of inner expansion — an opportunity to clear away anything that no longer supports your highest vision. You’re being called to reassess the past, not to dwell on it, but to understand how it’s shaped you. Perhaps you’re recognizing family patterns, questioning long-held beliefs, or even reorganizing your space to reflect better the person you’re becoming. Whatever it is, each step you take now paves the way for lasting abundance.

Strengthen your roots so that when it’s time to take off again, you’ll be stronger, steadier, and more sure of yourself than ever before — and off to the races when the time arrives! The wisdom and clarity you gain now will propel you forward with an unshakable sense of direction, ensuring that when your next big opportunity appears, you’ll be more than ready to claim it.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.