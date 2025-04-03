What Each Zodiac Signs Needs To Know About April 4, According To A Tarot Reader

On April 4, 2025, your one-card tarot horoscope brings a special message to each zodiac sign in astrology. You'll want to mark your calendar due to the First Quarter Moon. Last Quarter Moons are urgent points in astrology, and we feel this same energy in our tarot card reading. Our attention turns toward home and family matters, particularly our relationship with parents, grandparents, and even those mentors who feel like a mom and dad when we work with them.

Astrologically, this day will bring a bumpy ride, and in the tarot, the Moon indicates hidden details that may lure us into deception if we don't try to fact-check and assume we know something on a surface level. Be curious today, zodiac signs!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

If you've been putting something off lately, it's time to stop playing around and get to work. You must double down on your efforts today if you want to see your dreams manifest and come true.

It may feel inert to procrastinate or focus on other tasks when you mentally think you'll get to the important ones later. Don't do that, Aries.

Time tends to fly, and you may put yourself in a position to rush when you need more time to do things right the first time.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The universe works and speaks in mysterious ways. You may hear a message from your inner voice and wonder if you should follow through with your feelings. This can be confusing, but it's important to take swift action.

A small window of opportunity opens when you get an invitation to partner with the universe out of the blue. You may feel like you have lots of time to get to work; however, the quarter moon phase doesn't last long.

If it feels like a quickening in your spirit, then that's what you need to pay attention to urgently.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

No one likes to feel like a quitter, and you may not want to give up on the past, especially if you experienced regret about your choices. It's not easy to accept that things took a turn in a certain direction, and perhaps by your own hands.

But, these are healing moments, Gemini. When you can walk away from a negative time with the same dignity and respect as you do from a good one.

Chin up, Gemini. Did you learn and grow? If the answer is yes, good job for being someone who can change no matter what the odds.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Having an unquenchable spirit for learning can be both a blessing and a curse. You may find it hard not to dig into the information you find online today. You may even lose a day researching one topic if you're not careful.

Today, monitor the clock. Set parameters around your social media use and your Google searches.

Your intentions may be good, but do you have enough time to scroll or look at this that doesn't progress your life forward? Today, be wise with time.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Fight for what you want, but whatever you do, don't let an enemy push your buttons and cause you to argue for no reason.

People have a tendency to do that when they are miserable in their own lives and see you happy. Instead, be wise when it comes to the battles you pick.

You may find it hard to just walk away, especially if it feels like you have to prove yourself to someone. But why do that? Today, instead, fight for your peace. It's the better route.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You didn't need that situationship anyway, Virgo. Today marks he day that you set a boundary not to settle for less than you deserve in love.

You may find that you need more from a potential partner than what you are getting. If you're already in a committed relationship, you may decide to have 'the talk' to say what you no longer want and what you need more of.

This is a great day, even if it feels hard to you for a little while. It's always good to be honest with yourself and others. You being forthright will get you further than waiting for the circumstances to change on their own.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Libra, jobs can feel restrictive, but there's a lot of opportunity for growth if you frame the situation in a new light.

Today, you may feel trapped because of your schedule or what you need to get done. The thing is that you have a way out, but you don't see it right now due to how you're feeling.

Today, take a moment to really look at your options. Is it possible that you missed one because of fear or being tired? Ask a friend to check your blind spots. They may find it for you without any trouble at all.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Who needs to be around a selfish person? Not you, Scorpio. Today, you find the strength and courage you need to distance yourself from anything that is inauthentic and feels manipulative to you.

This is a great energy for you since it will help you to save time and energy.

When someone calls you and only wants to talk when they have problems, hit the voicemail button. You can set boundaries and not let things disrupt your flow. Let life live on your own terms.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Loneliness is a teacher, Sagittarius. Sometimes being lonely feels like you have nothing to give the world. But, if you allow yourself to become comfortable in that space of lack, you learn that there's extreme freedom to create and do things you want to do. You may enjoy learning a space or watching a movie.

Maybe you want to work on a hobby or start writing down your dreams and creating a game plan to reach them. Relax, Sag.

You'll find what this moment of time was made for, but one thing it is not intended to be: a time to make you feel like you're not good enough for great friends. You are.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

We all do it, Capricorn: Overpromise and underdeliver. However, just because it happened once doesn't mean it has to happen again. You can pick a different path and start conservatively giving access to your time.

Today, say no when you get asked to do something you know will require you to overstep your boundaries or demand more time than you have.

It's difficult to reject an offer, especially if it's intriguing. But, it's always better to do what's right for you, and that includes sparing yourself the regret that you should have declined, but you didn't.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Do the work, and the money will follow is great advice, but the question to ask yourself today is are you working on the right things?

Sometimes you can delegate what you do to someone who can do it faster or better. This allows you to focus on strengths that you have to make money.

You may not know where to hire someone to do something you can sub for. Ask friends. Look into groups and see how others are doing it. You'll find the resource that's best for you.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Sometimes, even the nicest people can be overly stubborn about their own demise. Today, you may try to get a friend to see the light, but no matter what you do, they choose to stay in the dark. This is a sad moment when you realize you must let them learn the hard way. It's painful for you, but it teaches you to trust the process.

The universe has had you in its hands, so trust that it will help the ones closest to you, too. Rather than feel like you have to keep persisting, doing the right thing can be letting go. Holding on can be from a distance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.