Whenever people are looking to take on new interests, they may search for something that really grabs their attention. But while many of these interests involve going outside or traveling, there are certain indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house. For homebodies, especially, they can feel productive even if they're extremely introverted.

Whether it's something they've never tried before like a new recipe, or a positive habit from their childhood they want to revisit, there are endless possibilities as to what they can accomplish. And they can engage in these activities from the luxury of their own homes, without dreading having to leave at all.

Here are 11 indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house

1. Reading

One of the best indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house is reading. Some may roll their eyes when they hear that reading is a great activity. After all, who wants to sit and spend hours doing something as supposedly boring as this?

But not only is reading relaxing, but there are many additional benefits, including increasing life span, according to a study from Social Science & Medicine.

According to lecturer and author Christopher Dwyer, PhD, the first step to reading more is to keep the phone as far away as possible to eliminate all distractions. Dwyer also suggests using physical copies instead of using a technological device, explaining, "If you're reading an ebook on a connected device, you're going to be distracted by notifications or the other apps available to you."

Getting started may not be easy, but Dwyer recommends beginning at reading 10 pages each day. It's not only doable, but adds zero pressure to finish a book in one sitting, allowing people to have more comfort in their own homes.

2. Learning new recipes

After working all day, it can feel draining to do anything else but relax and sleep. As a result, most adults prefer the comfort of their bed to the heat of a hot stove. But this doesn't change the fact that learning new recipes and cooking can be incredibly beneficial hobbies for people who don't want to leave home.

Cooking can be exhausting when people have a million things to do and very little time to do them. Considering how much overtime people put in at work and with other responsibilities, it's understandable why cooking is the last thing on their minds.

Even so, it's great for health, as one study from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, found that "a higher frequency of home-cooked meals is associated with higher diet quality for children and adults."

That doesn't mean cooking a nine-course meal every night, but it does mean stepping out of a restricted comfort zone to practice and experiment with different foods and recipes.

3. Drawing or painting

Not everyone is creatively talented in painting or drawing. Perhaps they dreaded art class because all they could draw was stick figures. But drawing or painting as a hobby doesn't mean each canvas needs to be on par with van Gogh or Picasso.

Whether someone is a master sketch artist or a novice, 2021 research found that people who were engaged in something creative were increasingly more likely to experience a boost in their happiness and overall activity. While some people may doubt their abilities in this way, they can overcome that feeling by being organized.

When someone is busy, it can feel chaotic and impossible to fit anything else into their schedule. But by taking a step back and understanding what responsibilities they have on their plate, they can determine what they do or don't have time for. On top of that, they can start by simply sketching or getting a coloring book to incorporate creativity without pressure.

4. Moderately challenging puzzles

It's possible to challenge oneself by opting to try different difficult puzzles of all kinds. It may seem dull to some, but puzzles are considered one of the indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house.

Average people likely haven't done a puzzle in a long time. Life gets busy, so the last thing on their minds is completing a challenging puzzle. But this "nonsensical hobby" has incredible benefits.

Whether it's a brainteaser, word search, or a 3D wooden puzzle, moderately challenging puzzles help work the mind. According to experts from Harvard Health Publishing, people who do moderately challenging crossword puzzles see an improvement in their cognition and brain health.

People should be wary of working on puzzles that are too challenging, however. Hobbies are meant to be fun, not something frustrating that makes people angry. Always start small and work your way up. Doing so helps people gauge where they're at in terms of difficulty levels and where they should remain for the time being.

5. Indoor gardening

When people think of hobbies, one of the most common things they think of is gardening. From planting fruits and vegetables to growing their own herbs, gardening sounds useful for multiple reasons. On top of cheaper groceries and convenience, gardening can also be used as a tool to ground people and help relieve stress. According to a 2022 study, people who gardened for eight hours over two weeks had lower anxiety scores.

When there's limited space outside, there are ways to have an indoor garden, making the things that once felt impossible now very plausible. From hydroponics kits to herb growing systems, gardening can be easy and enjoyable.

6. Meditation

When people say that others should meditate, there's usually a big sigh and eye roll. People have a misunderstanding that meditation is just sitting in silence for hours, humming and doing deep breathing exercises. It might even seem like a waste of time with everything else going on in their life.

But meditating daily is great for people's mental health, and there are additional benefits from long-standing research, including reducing stress, boosting self-awareness, improving sleep, and decreasing blood pressure.

To get started and make this hobby a daily occurrence, according to the Center for Healthy Minds, people should incorporate practices as soon as they wake up, such as mindful breathing. They should also set reminders on their phones and only engage in practices that resonate or motivate them.

Just like any other hobby, it takes time to form healthy habits and routines, so people should give themselves adequate time to adjust accordingly. And by taking a few minutes out of their day to meditate, it will be much easier to adjust.

7. Watching documentaries

Some people don't have the patience to sit for long periods of time watching documentaries. When many people think back to the last documentary they watched, they likely think of boring videos they watched in high school history or English class. But documentaries cover a variety of topics, many of which have nothing to do with historical events.

Though documentaries can be boring to some, watching these films can expose and educate people on a variety of different topics. From scientific discoveries to the natural world and true crime, documentaries give a voice to the voiceless and teach us things we never knew we needed to understand.

8. Home improvement projects

Most people don't consider themselves particularly handy, but taking on home improvement projects is one of the interesting indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house. It may sound scary to think about taking on a home project, as they aren't cheap and require a lot of thought. But it does some good to change up a home every now and then, especially when boredom begins to set in.

This might mean painting the living room a new shade, moving the furniture around in a new way, or buying fresh flowers to liven up the space. No matter what the project is, DIY home improvements don't have to completely drain a life savings. Ordering materials online and budgeting properly means anyone can decorate their environment without needing to spend a fortune.

9. Building LEGO kits

When people think of getting into a new hobby, they don't often think about building with Lego bricks. They may think it's childish or only for kids, but Lego is for people of all ages. Not only is building with Lego bricks great for sparking creativity, but it can make children smarter.

According to Amy Shelton, cognitive psychologist and director of research at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, "When kids are building with blocks and Legos, they're using spatial reasoning skills. These skills not only have a relationship to academics, but to the fields you might gravitate to, and where you're going to excel."

She continued, "If you want to build future STEM enthusiasts, you need to start with fundamental skills and they need to come early. Something as simple as making sure kids have exposure to block play would set them up for a future where they can build the right kinds of skills for whatever field they want to go into, and they won't be restricted because of their lack of early experience."

Playing with Lego bricks is the right amount of fun and is challenging in a way that can get people to think while simultaneously expressing their creativity. Whether they want to free-build or follow directions, playing with Lego bricks is a great way for people to get out of their heads and engage with something productive.

10. Sewing or knitting

When thinking about what hobby to try, many people think of sewing or knitting right away. To them, it might be a useful skill to learn since their clothes are always tearing and knowing the basics can save time and money. For others, they might want to learn this skill to get closer to their family or friends and have something to bond over.

Regardless, this indoor hobby is something perfect for people who prefer staying home. But unlike painting or reading, sewing and knitting require a different type of commitment, as simple things like threading the needle to holding it straight are challenging.

But if people keep an open mind, they might find that these hobbies are incredibly beneficial. According to research from Mayo Clinic, creative hobbies such as sewing help reduce the risk of dementia and preserve memory. Additional studies, as presented by the New York Times, have found that knitting, specifically, helps with chronic pain, improves aging brain function, and boosts memory in older adults.

Though sewing machines can be expensive, people can cut costs by finding used ones or buying a mini sewing machine. But if they aren't ready for that, simply practicing knitting or sewing by hand are a great place to start.

11. Exercising

While exercise is something that can really be done anywhere, it's often considered one of the indoor hobbies that are good for people who don't like to leave the house. We all know there are many benefits to exercising, but it's more than just fitting into an athleisurewear.

Exercise can be incredibly transformative, for mental and physical health. According to a study from the journal Cureus, exercising helps improve mood and mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

Despite this, getting started can be tricky for the average person. Not everybody feels comfortable going to a regular gym, and not everyone has the space to create a full-blown gym in their home. But if someone wants to work out and doesn't know where to begin, they can start simple with weights and a yoga mat.

Remember: Exercising doesn't have to mean lifting hundreds of pounds of weight or running until your legs give out. As long as they're moving their body, their health will improve, all without leaving the comfort of their home.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.