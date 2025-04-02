This Love Horoscope For April 3 Is Your Survival Guide Because Thursday Is A Hot Mess

On April 3, 2025, we experience a surge of lunar energy in our daily love horoscope. The Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde, highlighting confusion and misunderstandings in each zodiac sign's relationship. The Gemini Moon seeks to connect you with your emotions. However, a duality is present, creating confusion about what you feel. Gemini’s duality represents the higher and lower self, though it can also be seen through the lens of the human and the soul. This can look like your soul knows you deserve more, but your human self feels comfortable in a certain situation.

Difficult moments or confusion can’t be bypassed by only focusing on the future or avoiding what needs to be dealt with. Instead, romantic matters improve when you go all in, wherever you find yourself. While the week has brought greater action and opportunity than you’ve experienced recently, that begins to slow. Mercury retrograde historically is a time for confusion and difficulty expressing yourself, which is intensified in the sign of Pisces. Today is not a day for answers or making any new changes in your romantic life. Instead, use this time to avoid arguments, embrace solitude, and journal about what arises. The confusion will soon begin to lift, but until then, you can only be where you are.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 3, 2025:

Aries

Embrace your inner creative muse, dear Aries. With the Gemini Moon squaring off with Mercury retrograde in Pisces, it’s better not to force anything romantically.

You may feel sensitive or emotional over matters that previously seemed not to bother you.

However, you will not feel able to express yourself clearly or at all. Instead of trying to force conversations or clarity, embrace your creative side through artistic endeavors or enjoy time outside.

Taurus

It’s not your job to take care of everyone, Taurus. You deserve someone who can take care of you. As one of the zodiac signs most likely to become wealthy, you can often find yourself footing the bill more than you would like.

With the energy of Gemini Moon squaring off with Mercury retrograde in Pisces, you may resent the financial burdens you carry versus those of your partner.

While this is part of learning what kind of relationship you want and deserve, you don’t want to get into arguments today.

Try to channel these feelings into the small ways you can start to set a different precedent and let the universe reveal when it’s time to have that important conversation.

Gemini

Just because a relationship ends doesn’t mean it has failed, dearest Gemini.

The universe has been trying to help you transform how you think about relationships so that you don’t stay longer than you need to in a particular connection. However, that lesson will be tested today as Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces.

You may see only the good in your partner or feel guilty because you’ve realized you want something different. Don’t make any lasting decisions or promises today, as it’s a feeling that will pass.

But do consider the lessons that you’ve learned just as much of a success as you would a relationship that lasts forever.

Cancer

You can no longer ignore your soul, beautiful Cancer. A massive shift in your life is having you embrace the unknown and a new way of approaching relationships.

Today, though, you may have to face some themes related to your healing to take advantage of future opportunities.

As the Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces you may feel defeated, or confused about the direction you are meant to take your life.

This isn’t about what is possible but about validating and trusting yourself. Try to focus on something that can bring joy today, but don’t avoid diving into your own healing.

Leo

You are never stuck, Leo, no matter what you tell yourself. As Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces, you may feel like you are stuck in your current relationship.

This is an illusion, though, and not something that is truly accurate. However, what is important is why you are telling yourself that story.

Create space to explore your feelings or fears involving change, especially concerning what others will think. You may have to let go of the need to make others happy so that you can finally choose to make yourself happy.

Virgo

A relationship should always support you in becoming your best self, Virgo. This means not only are you able to heal and grow within a connection, but you also are never in a position to choose between your partner and yourself.

The energy of the Gemini Moon as it squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces during today's love horoscope could bring up feelings that you’re having about abandoning a certain dream. This will relate to your career or purpose-driven goals you’ve wanted to achieve.

You may have chosen your relationship over your dreams in the past, but now it looks like you’re finally ready to make a different choice.

Libra

You already know what you must do, Libra. This doesn’t mean you’ve taken action on it yet or fully accepted it yourself. In your heart, though, you know the truth of your relationship and what’s keeping you there.

Instead of repressing your truth to make life easier, you need to start embracing this new awareness.

As the Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces during the love horoscope on April 3, you will fervently desire to focus on yourself and be drawn to time alone to think about the state of your romantic life.

Try to talk through your feelings with a trusted friend or counselor, as you will soon need to be in the place to decide.

Scorpio

You can’t escape your feelings, Scorpio. You are a deep-water sign, and because of that, you have a deep well of emotions. However, sometimes those feelings aren’t always welcomed because they represent changes you're not ready to implement.

While Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces, you must embrace the change of feelings you’ve had about your romantic life.

This may appear much larger than just about love, which is where the avoidance comes from. Yet, there’s no way to run from your feelings; instead, you must face them.

Sagittarius

You don’t need to have all the answers at once, Sagittarius. The Gemini Moon will be in your house of relationships, while Mercury retrograde in Pisces highlights confusion in matters of love and home.

However, This isn’t something you can force clarity on, as it's likely to point to a bigger lesson you’ve been moving through.

There is a difference between someone who looks perfect for you and a person who effortlessly feels like home. Give yourself time to move through this confusing phase, but be sure you make decisions based on your truth.

Capricorn

There is nothing wrong with seeking help, Capricorn. As the Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces, you must have an important conversation with your partner. However, you may need to enlist the help of a counselor.

The Gemini Moon is in your house of well-being and change, while Mercury retrograde in Pisces in your house of communication is confusing matters. Try to ask for help from a counselor, mediator, or an unbiased friend rather than thinking you have to do this on your own.

You are establishing a new foundation for your relationship, and help from another will create the stability you’re looking for.

Aquarius

Actions never lie, Aquarius. You may feel confused by how you feel versus your partner's actions. This will affect your reflection on whether your connection truly values your worth. While your partner appears to be doing all the right things, you haven’t felt aligned recently, leading to confusion about whether this is all in your head.

As the Gemini Moon squares Mercury retrograde in Pisces, you will have to face your confusion and understand why you don’t feel valued if your partner does all they can to love you.

Try to look at actions instead of just what they say and journal about what you become aware of. This will help you with future decisions that you already know you will have to make.

Pisces

It’s not your job to fix it, Pisces. Mercury retrograde in Pisces may test some old behaviors as a situation arises within your relationship and home today. The Gemini Moon in your house of commitment and family may bring up a situation you want resolved.

However, Mercury retrograde in Pisces may lead you to fall back into old patterns. Instead of thinking this situation is yours to fix, take a step back.

Recommit your growth and honor your feelings, but refuse to do the work for your partner.

