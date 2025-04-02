7 Rare Qualities That Make A Woman Totally Unforgettable To Men, According To Psychology

My mom, a major history fan, loved to tell me about historical figures when I was a kid. One of the best tales my mom had told me was the story of Cleopatra, considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Believe it or not, Cleopatra didn't have traditional pretty features. She had a large nose and eyes that were unusually close together.

But no matter — men still fought for her and died for her. She’s still considered to be one of the most beautiful women to ever live. Ever wonder what made her so irresistible to men? It was her charm, her personality, and her intelligence.

I honestly think more people could use to take a page from Cleopatra’s book, whether you’re male, female, or nonbinary. Here's how to be unforgettable to men and attract people at every corner.

Here are the rare qualities that make a woman unforgettable to men:

1. Tactfulness

One of the biggest reasons Cleopatra was as successful as she was, was due to her tactfulness. She understood that not everything has to be said, nor does everything have to be said in a brash manner.

You can be honest without offending people and you can also learn how to de-escalate bad situations using body language, a joke, or even just a conversational pivot. Unfortunately, this is often a rare talent among people these days and it’s one everyone yearns to see more often.

2. Associating with good people

Another major reason that Cleopatra was admired had to do with the people around her. She wasn’t the type of person to waste time on people who weren’t powerful, intelligent, or charming.

One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that getting attention from top dogs in any industry will make people at the bottom assume you’re golden, too. Because Cleopatra was liked in high society, lower-ranking people found her to be beautiful too. Your reputation precedes you, so take a page from her book and only speak to those who appreciate you.

A report by The Pew Research Center explained that a woman who associates with the right people suggests she has good judgment, values, and a positive influence in her life, which can be seen as desirable qualities in a partner. The right people could also mean people who share similar values and interests, leading to a stronger connection and a more fulfilling relationship.

3. Gratitude

This, too, is an incredibly hard art to master. On one hand, if you show too much gratitude, you will be seen as desperate, manipulative, or a doormat. On the other hand, if you come off as too unappreciative, people don’t want to have anything to do with you.

People want to feel good around you and showing your appreciation (in the right amount) will do that very quickly. If you make others feel great around you, they eventually will see you as beautiful.

4. Having boundaries

Boundaries are a sign of self-esteem, confidence, social awareness, and emotional intelligence. When you ignore your boundaries, your confidence, your happiness, and your personality all end up getting eroded, used, and abused.

Your confidence, personality, and happiness are what will always keep you beautiful regardless of your age. So, protect them with strong boundaries.

Men often find women who understand and respect boundaries attractive because this reflects self-respect, emotional maturity, and the ability to cultivate healthy relationships, fostering mutual respect and preventing resentment.

Research by Stanford University explained that the ability to set and maintain boundaries shows emotional maturity, indicating that someone is aware of their own needs and limits and can communicate them assertively.

5. Level-headedness

Cleopatra was a surprisingly levelheaded person. Men were riled up around her. War was always around the corner, and her country depended on her for survival.

Despite everything, Cleopatra was able to calm down great generals, keep a cool head, and be a leader. If you don’t think that’s beautiful and impressive, you need to think again.

Research suggests men find level-headed women appealing because they perceive them as less needy, more independent, and capable of engaging in fulfilling relationships. This could potentially lead to a more stable and balanced partnership.

6. Confidence

Cleopatra didn’t downplay her femininity; she reveled in it. The most beautiful people embrace their gender in their unique way.

If you’re male, show that you’re in touch with your masculinity on your terms. If you’re female, get your girl on by understanding how to be beautiful to men in whatever way you feel makes you more womanly. If you’re non-binary, just do you and flaunt your gender (or genderless) expression.

Research suggests that women who express their gender authentically and on their terms can experience increased self-esteem and well-being while also facing potential challenges related to societal expectations and objectification. The ability to define oneself and express one's gender authentically can be a powerful tool for empowerment and identity development, particularly in a world that often tries to confine individuals to rigid gender roles.

7. A sense of humor

My mom once told me that Cleopatra had gotten tired of one of the men she was entertaining constantly fishing and bragging about his catches. So, she sent him to the dock and tied a fried fish to his line. The two ended up having a great laugh, and she managed to get a point across.

He ended up falling deeper for her because she had such a good sense of humor, and really, who wouldn’t? A sense of humor is beautiful in all of us.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.