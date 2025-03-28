Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 29 — Eclipse Season Is Finally Over

We have a culminating event that impacts each zodiac sign's love horoscope and relationships on March 29, 2025: a solar eclipse in Aries during the New Moon. Since 2023, the Eclipse cycle has occurred on the Aries and Libra axis. During this time, the North Node, ruler of your fate, moved through Aries, while the South Node, the place of your soul’s undoing, journeyed through Libra.

This phase of eclipses was meant to raise awareness of maintaining independence while in a partnership. However, it also encouraged you to be your most authentic self instead of people-pleasing to receive love. Yet today brings a milestone, as the last eclipse on the Aries and Libra axis occurs until 2032 and represents the end of an era.

Advertisement

This eclipse is the end of an era. Explore what this Aries energy represents and how to use it well. Hold space for what is ending in your life, but trust that it is all part of a divine new beginning. Reflect on what the last few years have brought into your life, specifically around your ability to honor your needs and communicate within relationships. Pay attention to your progress in no longer trying to control the outcome of a relationship or overwork to earn love or approval.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 29, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If it were meant to have turned out differently, it would have, dear Aries. You have been significantly impacted by the eclipses in Aries and Libra since 2024, especially in your romantic life. However, all that ends with the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aries occurring.

Whatever has ended or left your life in the last two years is now finished. While it can be tempting to keep replaying the past, it won’t help you move forward.

Consider spending some time alone, journaling and reflecting on the changes that have occurred and how you’ve come to know yourself on a deeper level. This is only the beginning, but it’s one that you’ve waited years to be able to seize.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The darkness will begin to live, sweet Taurus. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries will occur in your house of healing and intuition. In this space, it also helps to bring you out of whatever romantic rut you’ve felt in the last few years.

You’ve learned to advocate for what you need and embrace what you normally avoid. This has led you to be deeply in touch with your intuition, and not fear change as much as you have in the past.

Let this be a new beginning in trusting yourself and knowing that it’s better to face what is uncomfortable than only continuing to hide from the truth.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take stock of your life, Gemini. Aries governs your house of romantic partnerships, social relationships, and the wishes that you hold for your life.

This has brought enormous changes to who you surround yourself with and what kind of partner you show up as in relationships.

As much as this journey may have brought uncomfortable lessons on the importance of boundaries and self-validation, it’s also necessary to take a moment to reflect on all that has truly changed.

Recognize who and what you have in your life now, as this is part of what you truly need to progress your relationship and your dreams for the future.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Appearances aren’t everything, beautiful Cancer. Your journey has, at times, been grueling over the last few years. This was magnified as Pluto prepared to leave Capricorn, your house of romance.

Your future is not defined by what occurred in this previous chapter. It’s a guarantee that you have had to say goodbye to certain people; however, you have also learned what truly matters most.

A relationship can never be judged by how perfect you and your partner look or what kind of life you could have but instead how you feel.

Use the energy of the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries to embrace a new beginning in your romantic life by writing an intention for the love you hope to attract, knowing you are worthy of nothing less.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always deeper to go, Leo. The eclipses across the Aries and Libra axis were about developing a deeper understanding and being willing to date outside your comfort zone.

This brought in new possibilities for partners, even if they didn’t fit your previous type, and showed you how to show up healthily for a relationship.

As the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries occurs, you will close out the self-limiting beliefs that caused challenges in your romantic life.

This is a new beginning and just the start of an incredible adventure. Embrace the possibilities, and don’t waste time looking back.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Control is only an illusion, sweet Virgo. As much as you like to feel in control, over the last few years, you’ve learned the art of surrender while being mindful of the kind of love you genuinely deserve.

Aries governs themes of transformation and the deep and all-encompassing intimacy you desire. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries will bring to fruition themes surrounding control and serve as a new beginning in standing in your worth.

Don’t force anything around this time, but know that you will never settle for less again, even if that means greater changes are in store in your relationship.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything you go through is meant to make you better, Libra. It may not have seemed like the events over the last few years were meant to help you, but that is how the divine often works.

You’ve been wrestling with major questions and themes in your romantic life since 2023 with the North Node in Aries. Now that the final eclipse is the New Moon solar eclipse, you must give yourself space to understand the full meaning of recent events.

You should have shed your people-pleasing ways and understand the importance of boundaries in relationships. You’re no longer willing to sacrifice your truth to hang onto someone, so you are finally in the place for a new beginning in romance.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A crisis is an opportunity for growth, beautiful Scorpio. The recent retrogrades in Mercury and Venus have been challenging as they have impacted your mental health and how you relate to others.

While Mercury and Venus are now in Pisces, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries will bring up any issues you haven’t yet dealt with. This is a moment of enlightenment and not one of difficulty.

You are focusing on yourself and what you need during this lunation. To help your mental health, you may want to focus on activities like yoga or breathwork.

This will allow you to see the patterns affecting your relationships and the chance to set a new course.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t be afraid of what you most want, Sagittarius. The previous eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra was meant to help you see yourself. This included the influence of social groups on the romantic decisions you make, along with your views and needs for commitment in relationships.

As the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries occurs, this is your chance to reflect on your choices and finally feel ready to choose yourself. Let go of excuses and see that the best way to feel chosen by another is to choose yourself first.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The work is always worth it, Capricorn. One of the most difficult lessons in life for you is the balance between career and romantic matters. You are the zodiac sign most likely to be a CEO or achieve incredible professional success.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that your personal life doesn’t matter to you, and this is the lesson the last few years have brought. The New Moon solar eclipse in Aries will highlight your growth in establishing a balance between your career and personal life, with the ability to profoundly change matters for good.

With this Moon, you may have to choose what’s most important to you; if so, just be sure to choose from the heart and don’t limit yourself to what is possible.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There’s no point holding anything inside, Aquarius. Aries is the zodiac sign that governs your communication house, helping you be assertive and direct when speaking to your romantic partner.

As the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries occurs, you should be wrapping up an important lesson in communicating and showing up in your relationship, especially with the recent Mercury and Venus retrograde in this fire sign. Be sure you are no longer holding anything inside or overanalyzing how or what you express to your partner.

Your only responsibility is to speak the truth; how another responds isn’t in your control, though it will give you clarity on any future decisions.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a difference between logically knowing your worth and embodying it, dear Pisces. This journey you’ve been on for the last few years has brought deep karmic lessons involving your self-worth and how you think of and use intimacy in relationships.

Self-worth is something you often struggle with as you are the divine saver of the zodiac; you now know you must save yourself first. Use the energy of the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries to reflect on how much has changed in your life because you know what you deserve.

Be willing to close out old chapters, and let your intention be a promise never again to overlook red flags in a relationship simply because you want to see the best in them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.