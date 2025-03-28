5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 29, 2025

On March 29, 2025, five zodiac signs will experience very good horoscopes. The energy shifts powerfully, sending good luck and chances for growth. With the New Moon's Partial solar eclipse in Aries, Leo, Virgo, Aquarius, Cancer, and Scorpio will thrive. Be mindful of the cosmic shifts induced by the stars; meditation or breathing exercises will help you ground yourself for better decisions. March 29 is also the day when Mercury retrograde re-enters Pisces.

Don't be surprised if your mind begins to play tricks on you by surfacing long-buried thoughts and memories after the transit happens in a bid to get you to start your healing journey. If you stay grounded and mindful, you can ride out the wave safely instead of falling under. But any “dark night of the soul” moments triggered by these transits will ultimately lead to positive change and growth, so you're good either way. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 29, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 29, 2025:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 1 p.m.

Leo, recognize your inner power and don't underestimate yourself. Even if you grow uncertain of the path ahead, if you ground yourself in this inner belief, you will ace the day and the days ahead.

You are also encouraged to exercise your body and mind. Be confident to be yourself with your friends, family, or romantic partner!

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, explore something new, whether a field of study that intrigues you, a new hobby, or even an experience you haven't had yet. Please do this solo. Engaging with your Virgo focus and abilities will make it easier to master new interests.

If possible, spend time with family and friends. Mentor figures will bring you the wisdom you need but don't know you need.

3. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 1 p.m.

Aquarius, enjoy the fruits of your labor and don't postpone the celebration until the next milestone.

With Moon in Aries lighting the way, it's important to take the time to acknowledge your big and small wins and put good habits into place for longevity and soul fulfilment. Immersing yourself in nature can help you learn from the world around you.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope this Saturday encourages you to be more studious. With Saturn in Pisces in your corner, this will help you level up your skills for your career path or life.

Reading books is recommended, but you can also use other learning tools. Balance out the intensity by immersing yourself in nature.

5. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Scorpio, encourage your inner child to unleash its creativity without restrictions. Saturn in Pisces is here to light the way for you, promising strong returns on every effort made during this period. Where will you choose to focus this energy? That's the area that will flourish the most.

If you have strong psychic abilities, watch the clouds in the sky and record your intuitive insights and observations. Keep at it even if it feels silly at first or like you are making stuff up. This is called cloud scrying, and you will eventually be struck by the insights you glean when time reveals more.

