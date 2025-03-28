The Zodiac Sign Becoming The Most Confident Version Of Themselves On March 30, According To An Astrologer

There are a few zodiac signs that come to mind when thinking about confidence, and Aries is perhaps the most obvious. However, a few years of challenging astrology has shaken Aries to its core, causing those with this zodiac sign to question their inner power.

Luckily, the cosmos are always shifting, and according to astrologer Helena Hathor, this zodiac sign becomes the most confident version of themselves beginning on March 30, 2025. This undoubtedly comes as a relief for Aries after years of unstable transformation.

The Aries zodiac sign becomes the most confident version of themselves beginning on March 30, 2025.

Despite being considered one of the (if not the) most confident astrological signs in the zodiac, Aries's brave and pioneering spirit has been tested as of late. With several difficult planetary movements making their way through the Aries zodiac sign, the Ram's confidence has been tested. But according to Hathor, Neptune is coming in hot in March, restoring faith in Aries's belief system.

"For this zodiac sign, they've had an increased and heightened intuition for 14 years," Hathor explained. Unfortunately, Hathor noted, they've "not really been able to utilize it in any way," making life feel a little chaotic.

Luckily, as Neptune changes signs for the first time in 14 years, Aries will once again find better direction and greater confidence as they're able to finally put their naturally good intuition to use.

"This zodiac sign is restoring faith with themselves," Hathor explained, because Neptune, the planet of imagination, is entering none other than trailblazing Aries, "which will increase magnetism when they have interactions with people."

Aries is the sign of action as opposed to Pisces's idealization, helping Aries feel more confident as they're once again on a level playing field.

As Neptune enters Aries, this zodiac sign becomes more competent and as charming as ever before. However, there's much to it, as Neptune is expected to act like a mirror for this zodiac sign, mirroring people's behavior whenever they come at them. Yet this mirroring won't impact their newfound confidence as they're finally able to identify what they believe in and, most importantly, fight for it.

"When you put Neptune in a Mars-ruled sign, they really go after their beliefs and they are believing in themselves more than ever," Hathor explained.

But this newfound confidence doesn't come without warning, as Hathor noted there's opportunity for this confidence to get to the point of being a bit delusional — we are dealing with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, after all.

"Because of this, it's important to stay grounded during this period," Hathor warned, which is necessary "If this sign wants to truly move mountains and make their dreams into a reality."

Aries can enjoy their renewed confidence until October.

Neptune will begin its retrograde phase in July, with the planet reversing course until it re-enters Pisces in October 2025.

Until then, "You're going to get the deepest taste of self-confidence that you've ever experienced in 14 years," said Hathor.

Better yet, this is only just the beginning as Aries's confidence will only continue to grow the more they learn and develop as a person. Consider this a sneak peak into just how powerful you'll feel once Neptune enters Aries again on January 26th, 2026, where it will remain until 2038.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.