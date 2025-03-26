Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 27 — Venus Retrograde Enters Pisces

We see how Venus retrograde effects each zodiac sign's love horoscope on March 27, 2025. Since Venus first stationed retrograde in Aries on March 1, you’ve explored themes surrounding assertiveness and confidence and how those have impacted your choices. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and so it represents new beginnings. Yet, as Venus retrograde moves into Pisces on Thursday, March 27, it becomes all about what must end for that new beginning to take place.

Venus is the planet of love, romance, and relationships. It helps you understand the desires of your heart, bring about divine connections, and progress your relationship. As it stationed retrograde in Aries, you were met with an opportunity for reflection on your past. This was meant to help you understand what you want for your future; however, your work isn’t finished yet. As Venus retrograde moves into Pisces on Thursday, March 27, you will have an opportunity to put all the pieces together.

You will be guided toward a time of introspection and emotional clarity that will help you understand what must end for you to have a new beginning. Venus will be retrograde in Pisces until April 12, when the planet of love stations direct. Once direct, Venus will remain in Pisces until April 30, when it returns to Aries. Use this time to reflect, embrace your true feelings, and plan to move forward into the new beginning your heart seeks.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 27, 2025:

Aries

Be honest with yourself and your intentions, dear Aries. Venus retrograde in Pisces will bring up past secrets and any financial indiscretions you haven’t been completely honest about.

If you are still working through the details, this may wreak havoc in your romantic life or a past separation. While this may feel like a challenging time, you are being prepared for a new beginning, which means anything that isn’t absolute truth must finally come out.

Taurus

Don’t force anything during this time, Taurus. Venus retrograde in Pisces can create a need to reflect on your relationship and who you surround yourself with. However, it may also increase your anxiety.

This could make you paranoid that others are talking about you or your partner isn’t telling the truth. Rather than letting yourself get swayed during this time, you may want to focus on spending time with yourself and being mindful of who you share your energy with.

Gemini

How you see yourself is what matters most, Gemini. You can often become fixated on how others see you, yet this only serves to take away your own power. By solely focusing on others, whether people pleasing or following their advice, you neglect your own values.

Venus retrograde in Pisces will allow you time to reflect on how you want to be seen and discover what is of true importance to you. This may change your romantic life significantly, but you should wait until after April 12 to make any decisions.

Cancer

Try to be realistic about what you hope to attract, dear Cancer. Deserving it all doesn’t mean that the person you are with will be perfect, just as your relationship will never be perfect.

As Venus retrograde moves into Pisces, it's important that you pay attention to how you feel and the emotional support in a relationship rather than focusing on idealistic details.

Being realistic when it comes to romance doesn’t mean that you miss out on the magic, but only that you ensure what you’re building now can last a lifetime.

Leo

Be aware of the changes that are occurring around you, sweet Leo. Venus retrograde in Pisces will activate themes of transformation and rebirth. While this ultimately will help you in your romantic life, it will also mean dealing with some challenging issues.

Finances may play a significant factor in what arises and themes connected to intimacy. Be sure you are leading with integrity and being transparent with your partner, which will help you use this time for your benefit.

Virgo

A rough patch doesn’t need to be the end of the relationship, Virgo. Venus retrograde began its journey in Aries on March 1, inviting you to explore different ways of relating to your partner and allowing change rather than fighting against it.

However, now that Venus retrogrades in Pisces, it will bring up feelings of separation or distress in your relationship. This is only meant to help you see the truth of your connection and whether it should be invested.

Try to have an open mind, and do not cling to a particular outcome so that you can continue to trust in the process.

Libra

There are no disruptions on the path of your destiny, Libra. Rather than seeing situations as ruining any plans you’ve made, try to hold space for a series of divine redirections. As Venus retrogrades into Pisces, you will notice shifts around you, but you will also be incredibly emphatic.

While this can help a romantic connection, you must be mindful of your boundaries and any themes connected to teaching, saving, or fixing a romantic partner.

Use this time to continue to focus on yourself and honor what you need so this can be part of the new beginning you hope for.

Scorpio

You must stop waiting to be chosen, dear Scorpio. Instead of giving your power away and waiting for others to choose you, you must fully choose yourself. Venus retrograde in Pisces may bring about feelings of rejection which could lead to self-sabotaging behaviors.

You can counteract this, though by leaning into what it means to choose yourself. Choosing yourself means you aren’t waiting for anyone to do anything for you or your life because you know you are empowered to do it.

Embrace change, date yourself, and realize excuses won’t get you anywhere in the present moment.

Sagittarius

Heal your past so it doesn’t ruin your future, Sagittarius. Venus retrograde in Pisces occurs in your house of commitment, family, and home.

You will focus on improving the state of your home and closest relationship, paying special attention to the emotional bonds you share. However, before you decide to start making changes, you need to take a minute to reflect on your healing.

Pisces represents inner child healing, which can help you overcome what has happened. This will allow you to create what is right for you, instead of what you were conditioned to accept.

Capricorn

There is nothing to fear, Capricorn. Your truth can only help you in romantic matters and life in general. This part of you helps you understand what you need and what aligns with your highest self.

Letting Venus retrograde in Pisces works its magic, which allows you to honor your emotional truth and experience a greater connection in your romantic life.

You may benefit from embracing your creative side during this period, as it can help you channel your feelings and give you greater clarity.

Aquarius

Focus on yourself, Aquarius. Venus retrograde in Pisces will involve deep work involving your self-worth and your choices in your romantic life.

This isn’t about logically knowing what you deserve but what you have embodied. You may want to reflect on healing through modalities like breathwork or journaling.

Be especially mindful of making big decisions around this time, as you will want to wait until after April 12. Until then, practice positive affirmations and remember that you must embody what you are worth.

Pisces

You are magic, Pisces. Yet, despite this truth, you have forgotten who you are and what you can manifest in your life. Venus retrograde in Pisces is a time to focus on yourself, not a relationship.

Be mindful of communicating with a partner in a relationship because you must devote yourself to this process. Focus on loving yourself through this period, which includes letting yourself return to your true nature.

For you, Venus retrograde in Aries helped to burn away the remnants of the past so this period of Venus retrograde in Pisces will be essential for rebuilding so that you can attract the love you’ve always dreamed of.

