In our love horoscope on March 26, 2025, each zodiac learns how truth works in the universe. The universe knows that divine timing is always at play, especially regarding secrets. Retrograde Mercury in Aries will align with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing a new way of communicating in your romantic life so that you don't have to keep secrets from someone you love.

Mercury retrograde can bring truth to the surface, especially when it partners with Pluto. Pluto is the alchemist and the transformer, by which truth is always the sharpest sword. In Aquarius, this is intensified as you are guided to be the change you wish to see in your romantic life. Whether it’s the inner truth of your feelings or a secret you’ve harbored, it’s better to take the initiative and embrace honesty – than wait to see what happens if you don’t.

The love horoscopes for March 26, 2025:

Aries

The decisions you make, Aries, must be yours alone. As it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, the energy of retrograde Mercury in Aries will make you realize that you’ve been listening to others for far too long.

The truth that will emerge is your own. This may differ from your friends or loved ones, but it will provide a stark reality that you’ve been struggling in romantic matters because you haven’t been listening to yourself.

Honor the truth of what you desire and what aligns as absolute so that you can feel confident you are learning the valuable lessons of this phase.

Taurus

How you feel within a connection is what matters most, Taurus. As retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you will experience a moment of epiphany that will allow you to understand your true motives.

You try so hard to stick to the path that seems right. However, that doesn’t mean you are experiencing the rewards for your choices.

You may be in store for a shocking change; however, it will help you learn to validate your emotions to recognize what love truly is.

Gemini

Take an honest look at who you surround yourself with, Gemini. It’s said that you become like the three people you spend the most time with. Whether this is romantic, friends, or professional relationships, regardless of your intentions, the people you surround yourself with have the largest impact on your life.

In your case, you are being guided to transform your inner circle and pay attention to the qualities of the people you spend time with, which includes your romantic relationship.

If you don’t want to become like someone, then they have no place in your life.

Cancer

Go after what it is you deserve, Cancer. As retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you may discover that your partner, or an ex, has been hiding money or assets from you.

This is something that your intuition has been telling you, yet until this moment, you have no idea to what extent. You won’t have to dig for information, as the universe will force this person’s hand or reveal it synchronously.

Be mindful of getting caught up in arguments that steal your peace, but don’t sacrifice what you deserve, especially as this was an intentional act of deceit.

Leo

What’s meant for you will always find you, Leo. While you’ve been busy doing your personal work and trying to figure out the path forward in your romantic life, it seems your partner has been entertaining other options.

As it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, the energy of retrograde Mercury in Aries will reveal a secret: your partner has been pursuing a connection with someone else.

This person may already be on your radar, though they’ve been called just a friend. Remain aware, and make sure any choices to move forward are being made together.

Virgo

If it’s not working, you shouldn’t do it, dear Virgo. If a plan or way of relating to your partner isn’t getting the results you hoped for, that is not an invitation to dig in and try harder.

Instead, it’s a sign to embrace change and see the writing on the wall. The truth you will realize today is how you’ve been approaching your relationship, specifically as it relates to progressing a connection toward greater commitment.

The universe has given you chances to correct this, but at this moment, you must take a step back before frustrations lead to a breakup.

Libra

Don’t second guess your inner feelings, Libra. You’ve been on quite a romantic journey the last year; however, it has not been consistent.

This path has led you to bounce back and forth between extremes; either you’ve been ready to call it quits or daydreaming about spending your life together.

Consistency is a key component of love though, so it may be time to see your feelings as the truth you’ve been searching for outside of yourself. You don’t need anyone else to validate your choices, as history speaks for itself.

Scorpio

Be open to seeing that you can always do better, Scorpio. As retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you may suddenly feel like you’re seeing yourself in an entirely new light, which isn’t pleasant.

Rather than pointing fingers toward all the toxic relationships in your life, you will realize that you were at just as much fault as those you’ve previously condemned.

In some cases, you may realize that your own wounds led to a connection becoming particularly unhealthy. This is not the end, but it only serves as an opportunity for you to heal and become better if you choose it.

Sagittarius

Challenge yourself to grow, Sagittarius. You love exploring various topics and interests, often making for incredible conversations.

However, when it comes to being transparent about your romantic intentions or situations that have occurred in your relationship, you shut down.

Yet, all that will change as retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. You must change how you communicate in your relationship if you want it to last. This doesn’t mean you’re tied to a specific outcome, but you do need to embrace transparency.

Capricorn

Don’t be afraid of what comes next, sweet Capricorn. Change can be difficult, especially as you prefer routine and what feels comfortable. But without change, there would be no growth.

You mustn’t put too much energy into worrying about what comes next, especially as retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius.

This may be in connection with a connection you’ve recently made or in no longer controlling the outcome of an existing relationship. You can’t define your fate but can only choose to allow it to manifest.

Aquarius

Let it out, Aquarius. Although you are the rebel of the zodiac, you can often be overly diplomatic in how you communicate; when you focus on how to express something right or not hurt your partner's feelings, you end up withholding your truth.

As retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you will be invited to transform your communication and express yourself assertively.

Don’t worry about how you’re saying something; instead, focus on being honest. The person meant for you won’t be put off because you’re not perfect.

Pisces

You are entering a phase of rebirth, Pisces. As retrograde Mercury in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you will experience an epiphany that brings your inner truth to light and helps you heal deeply.

You’ve been hung up on a particular person from the past as you’ve tried to figure out what went wrong or why you ended up staying for so long.

This will allow you to see how your own wounds have been at play, and though it may not be comfortable, you’ll finally understand why you’ve been accepting less than you deserve in your romantic life.

Not only will this help with closure, but it also will bring a massive upgrade in what and who you attract into your life in the future.

