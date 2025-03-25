3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On March 26, 2025

On March 26, 2025, the universe picks its favorite three zodiac signs of the day. We may not like thinking of ourselves as being singled out or 'favored' as we don't want to 'jinx' anything, but the truth is that during the Pisces Moon, three zodiac signs will not be able to avoid feeling special, as this is, indeed, a special day.

Whether we are celebrating good news or simply sharing something that means a lot to us, we will find ourselves in the spotlight. This is a very comfortable place for us to be, considering the source of attention comes from love.

During the Pisces Moon, we go about our business in a humble and gentle manner. With this soft attitude, we attract soft reactions to ourselves. We feel favored because nothing is aggressive or hostile; we are at the center of healing, happiness and gentle consideration.

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on March 26, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You can do no wrong during the Pisces Moon, and while that might seem farfetched, as you know, you most certainly CAN do wrong if you try. There's just something about this lunar transit that has you in the position of 'apple of everyone's eye.'

OK, you'll take it! You love being liked, and you are never the person who shies away from a compliment. Your horoscope on March 26 will bring you a few memorable compliments, too, the kind you'll want to share with friends to make yourself feel good.

Feel good; you will, and you should, and your friends will chime in and agree with the compliments you receive. You're the universe's favorite zodiac sign, even if it only lasts a day. Hey, you'll take it, Virgo!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

During the Pisces Moon, you feel a sense of balance and calm. This is not only pleasant for you but also the change of pace you were hoping to find this week. March 26 lets you experience this feeling and helps you to apply it while you go about your everyday business.

You react well to Pisces transits, and this lunar event gets to the heart of the matter by showing you that there's nothing to worry about. You feel confident because you are at peace, allowing you to receive love.

And nobody says 'no' to feeling loved, no matter how stoic we are, and you know that you can be pretty stoic sometimes. During the Pisces Moon, you feel you are the universe's favorite zodiac sign, even if that's only in your mind.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There's not a lot to complain about today, Pisces, and during the Pisces Moon on March 26, you'll feel as though the universe has selected you for a really nice day.

Nothing monumental is happening, which, in a way, makes it even better. You aren't up for major surprises. You would be happiest if things just 'went nicely,' and that's exactly what the Pisces Moon provides for you.

So, have a nice day, Pisces, as you will definitely feel good about life and all you have. You are the universe's favorite zodiac sign of the day, and if that means simplicity and a smile on your face, then so be it. You're the one who gets to choose how you spend your lovely day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.