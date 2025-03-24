Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 25, 2025

On March 25, 2025, our intuitive nature is heightened, enabling us to better understand our tarot card reading for the day. The Moon is in an air sign, the analytical zodiac Aquarius. Aquarius is often called the sign that rules astrology and all things esoteric.

Today, when you help others, you can have surreal realizations. Your inner motivations crystalize, and wisdom from all things above and within is unveiled. Now, let's see what else is in store for you.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

What's distracting your heart from love today, Aries? You can easily get caught up in various activities and lose track of what matters most: your partnerships and the people who support you each day.

Take a moment to thank those special humans you can call a friend in your life. Send a text or better yet, make a phone call!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Something new and exciting is on the horizon, Taurus. If you've planted seeds at work or with a particular project, expect sprouts to reveal themselves this week.

You may get a phone call confirming that an idea or plan has received the green light. You might find that you can start a dream sooner than you had imagined. It's a beautiful day to celebrate your win!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

If there is one thing you are, Gemini, that is an emotionally intelligent person. You can sense things easily when you walk into a room, which is why it's imperative that you listen to your gut instincts.

When you get a hunch that creates an overwhelming sense of action, don't ignore it. Your intuitive nature is by design and it's what makes you so adaptable in various situations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Today may be when you can step into a situation to solve a problem. Problems waste time, and sometimes they can cost others lots of money. Don't hold your opinions back if you should say something important.

You could be the one person who really gets a situation and sees beyond what's visible to others. If you know someone who depends on your honesty, cut to the chase and say what you think.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are not easily dismayed, Leo. Today, you may find that your ability to stick it out during the toughest of times is beyond even your belief. You can dig deep into your soul to remain steadfast and dependable.

People who rely on you will be amazed by how responsible and tenacious you can be. This character trait of yours could be what sets you apart from others at work and gets you a promotion in the future!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

When people need to be rallied to do something as a team, you're their cheerleader. You're able to bring individuals from all walks of life together for a common good.

It may be a difficult and challenging task, especially if you already know their beliefs aren't on the same page. Regardless, something in. how you get everyone to see a common vision is compelling. Your leadership skills are super strong today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There are people who just like to argue. It doesn't matter if they could easily get along with others, they find the banter a playful sport. And, it can be annoying at times.

Today, you may find that a friend or colleague loves sarcasm; it may even be their love language, while you prefer to avoid it. Instead of feeling like you need to play along, share your feelings. You may never know if they can see your point of view if you don't try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you doing a lot more than you feel ought to be expected of you? The weight of work or familial responsibilities can bog you down when it happens for a long time.

Today, if you need a break, ask for help. People like being there for those who have been there for them. Let your relationship be a legitimately two-way street of give and take.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Be careful, Sagittarius. It's great to be given so many opportunities and to have choices to choose from; however, what you don't want to have is a false sense of security.

It may feel like you're on a winning streak, so you have a lot of time to make decisions. However, be sure to know your deadlines so you don't miss the prospect you like the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so multi-talented, and you may even want to try out lots of your skills to see which one you like the most. It can be overwhelming when you consider the idea of narrowing down your energy to one single activity.

You don't want to give up all, right? However, what are your goals? Pick the one thing you enjoy doing that most aligns with that path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Things are about to get intense, Aquarius. You may feel like you're climbing the corporate ladder where the oxygen at the top is thin.

The final trek up Success Mountain is steep, and it's often where people quit thinking that good enough is fine enough. If your big dream is to go to the top realize each step you take increases the odds you'll get there because the competition becomes less fierce the higher you reach. Keep going.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Are you the master of your emotions? Feelings can get the best of you, especially when you use them to help you navigate life and understand what you need to do next. Today, your deeply empathetic and intuitive nature can become your superpower.

Trust how you feel, but realize the actions you decide to take do not have to depend solely on feel-good energy. Hard work doesn't always feel great until you get the reward you are after. Decide how you will respond to your emotions when they well up today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.