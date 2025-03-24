3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 24 - 30, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are ready to attract financial success the week of March 24 - 30, 2025! They are: Horse, Ox, and Goat. This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Heaven over Fire (#13). It urges the need for fellowship to help you achieve your goals. After all, if our world is interconnected so deeply, your success will impact not just you but a large group of other people, too, directly or indirectly.

This attraction can happen through direct partnership and smart collaboration with others in a team to achieve a common goal. Or through positive symbiosis with others who have careers and life paths that match yours in some way. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between March 24 - 30.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between March 24 - 30, 2025:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you are in for a treat this week in the arena of financial success! Look forward to incredible opportunities and the chance to prove yourself on a greater forum or stage. If you attend a conference or convention, you may make connections and gain knowledge that will indirectly lead to a greater fortune in the future.

If possible, try to be more open-minded about how you can accomplish your goals. It doesn't mean you have to abandon your current techniques and expertise, but it will allow you to grow and thrive in ways you haven't imagined yet. This is part of your success this week, too, but it's a secondary prize you can ignore or engage with actively.

Those who have felt financially blocked will do well if you set your intentions. Focus on what's significant for you and avoid what's not. Peer pressure may also get in the way — break that bad habit.

Your power color this week is pink. Eating foods that are pink in color will also have a positive impact on you like dragonfruit, grapefruit, and more.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, you will have tremendous financial success this week! So watch out for some envy in your social circle, especially if you are in an openly competitive field. It's time to protect your trade secrets and tactics.

Most of you will do well if you seek out mentors, whether in person or through reading books by experts in your field. Attending conferences and hosting speakers of your interest are also recommended for continued success. You may also need to expand your ideas so you can continue to grow beyond this week.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may have childhood wounds holding you back or family members who don't wish you success. Don't ignore red flags, as these may subconsciously condition you to not achieve your full potential out of fear or judgment. Working with a therapist or psychologist can help break you free from patterns caused by trauma or unhealed wounds.

Your power color this week is black. You can boost your success by eating black foods, like black rice, black sesame seed desserts, or black beans.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you are in for a great week with a host of financial success waiting for you! And it's all thanks to the efforts you have made in the past, so more power to you.

Continue to build your skills and talent, and don't let the words of naysayers get to you. You must also watch out for negative self-talk, which can get in your way. Learning more about where you can invest your money is also something to do this week, as you can directly grow your resources and utilize them for future goals.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may need to do a guided meditation to help you understand if subconscious blocks won't let you go beyond a certain point. Focus on visualization meditation. Journaling afterward will bring deeper insights.

Your power color this week is pink — all the shades of it. Pick the one that resonates deeply within you, whether as a symbol of independence or embracing emotional intelligence. Wearing clothes and adding interior decor pieces of that shade can bring you more success and confidence in the future.

