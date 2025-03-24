9 Ways To Identify The Ghostly Reasons You Feel Held Back From The Life Of Your Dreams

Have you ever questioned if, perhaps, a past life story impacts you now? In my experience, past lives impact us more than most people realize.

Years ago, I found myself in a situation that involved two crime victims. One person lived, while the other did not. I think about this often. Not because of the horror of it, but because it carries a much deeper meaning to me.

Sitting in the dark, next to the woman who had been shot, I felt connected to long ago in an unidentifiable place. Hours later, it hit me: I wondered if a karmic debt had been paid. For as long as I can remember, I have had a very strong dislike of weapons like what was used in the crime. I can’t be around them, even as a very young child.

Was this awareness from a past life, or did I just feel the pain connected? This brings up the question: How much of our life is connected to the past?

1. Understand how present life experiences are linked to our past lives

We carry the imprints of past lives into our current life.

Thankfully, it's possible to break painful cycles and initiate healing. This applies to not just this life, but all lives we have lived in the past.

Before I share how to heal past life wounds, I need to lay the foundation of my beliefs. In this very moment, we have access to all lives experienced by our souls.

We choose where we put our attention and what life we want to experience now. This is exactly why there is so much healing power available now.

The beauty of understanding the potential of our awareness is this: We can send prayers to all lives and heal the old story. The wounds and pain of this life — and all other lives — can be eternally changed.

You may wonder how to recognize your important past life stories.

2. Explore Akashic records

This is a great place to start if you're looking for deep answers.

An Akashic reader can access your soul’s history and discover information from the time your soul began. Past lives, present situations, and possibilities are just part of this information, as explored by a paper in World Futures: The Journal of General Evolution.

Connecting to everything that your soul has experienced can shine a light on why you seek out certain experiences, people, or unique life situations.

Many of our desires are deeper than just this life.

3. Learn about evolutionary astrology

This is based on the understanding that each person’s birth chart is a map of the soul’s potential growth. Evolutionary astrology examines each birth chart for indicators of major life lessons.

We can discover how each life is supported universally and where the growth potential is.

Our life lessons may show up as blocks to our human potential. More importantly, overcoming blocks is the path of evolution and enlightenment.

4. Get psychic readings

This can easily reveal the blocks or fear manifested in repeated behaviors or health issues. These readings are also very helpful in examining the energetic makeup of relationships. They can provide information on shared past lives with current friends, family, and loved ones.

Psychic readings can help you create a life that allows healing to occur.

5. Examine repeated patterns

These can be huge red flags in determining areas of personal growth potential or even what you have successfully overcome.

Be honest with yourself. Do you have the same lessons or relationship dynamics recurring over and over, as suggested by an article in the International Journal of Group Psychotherapy?

If you want to heal your old story and your present one, some actions can help.

6. Say a prayer

Praying is a powerful way to change life circumstances in the present and even the past.

It's possible to help current and past relationships heal when you pray for healing in all directions with all beings.

7. Practice acceptance and forgiveness

This allows you to observe your life experiences, instead of reacting. You can see the gifts you've received. What you're able to release will be highlighted.

Letting go of old habits, thought patterns, and beliefs also opens you up to new possibilities.

8. Get into meditation

This is a lovely way to connect to all that is. A meditation practice opens the heart and frees the mind. A study in the Behavior Modification Journal explained how meditation allows healing of past trauma or pain to begin,

For me, meditation has brought huge healing shifts and removed old beliefs. My old view on life is no longer available to me.

9. Break destructive cycles past and present

A couple of days ago, I met a lovely woman. When I looked into her eyes, I was immediately aware of the many painful lives she had lived. She had experienced one painful life lesson many times over.

I could feel her heart energy and soul asking for the release of the pain she chooses over and over. I shared with her that I could feel pain from her past lives where she had been abused and, in other lives, where she was the abuser.

She has experienced all she needs to understand the grief and pain of abuse. Yet, she stays in the cycle.

The beautiful part of this story is she's able to break the cycle now. As soon as she's aware of the painful pattern, she can send love to those who are part of her lesson.

She can send love to the parts of her that experience pain now. She can touch other lives and heal all wounds, which she can do with prayer, visualization, and meditation. This amazing soul has the power to heal herself by identifying her karma and choices.

Surrendering to the awareness of your soul frees you to discover all the textures of love that are truly available to you. The rest will slip away and no longer be part of your memory.

Your thoughts and vocabulary will only hold room for things that are part of your loving energetic makeup.

It's possible to clear away all that does not fit in the realm of your most beautiful and pure mind. Imagine gently releasing and blowing away fear, shame, control, and all lower vibrational energies.

They are released to break apart, heal, and find their way into the highest of realms.

The truest, most loving part of you is observing the flow of universal energies. This part of you is always safe, loved, and aware of your highest potential.

When you tire of the chaos, you can let go and return home.

