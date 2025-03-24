Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 24 - 30, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for the week of March 24 - 30, 2025 provides insight into a pivotal week of transformative energy. We have The High Priestess showing up for us this week right away, which means something is happening behind the scenes that people need to be more aware of. This can be geopolitical stirrings that will impact the lives of millions, but it can also be something more local.

Be more mindful as you go about your days this week to stay sharp and make the right decisions. If your intuition picks up on red flags, don't dismiss them or allow negative self-talk to diminish what you know. The Six of Cups is the second tarot card of the week for the collective. It reminds us that we are stronger when we can live in harmony with ourselves and the world at large.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 24 - 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Moon

Aries, you have many intrigues and mysteries waiting for you this week. Try to be more mindful as you go about your days.

Consider beginning each day with a short journaling exercise that captures your hopes and wishes for the day and what you wish to feel.

Those in a relationship should strive for more transparent communication, even if it's hard at first. The Moon can be a harbinger of distress and confusion otherwise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Seven of Swords

Taurus, you have the Seven of Swords as your tarot card for the week, encouraging the need to keep your secrets close to your chest. It's eclipse season and retrograde season, so things can change on a dime.

This card also cautions the need to be more observant if you feel someone is hiding vital information. Trust your instincts in this regard and you'll know what to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Emperor

Gemini, tap into your strength of adaptability this week. It'll be very important to be open-minded and go with the flow.

However, this card also encourages the need to stand your ground and express the emperor within yourself if you feel you are being held back from opportunities that you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Eight of Wands

Cancer, you will thrive and succeed this week when you take decisive action, regardless of who believes in you and who doesn't.

The Eight of Wands encourages a sense of urgency this week, especially if you have big ideas and are ready to make big moves.

Striding out of the door each day in outfits that bring you confidence is also recommended to keep up this strong energy. It's now or never!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Page of Pentacles

Leo, picking up a new skill that can help you create something good in your life as you master is the best way forward, especially if you are feeling as if life has lost its meaning.

This new skill can be in your career, an area of study, personal development, or even a hobby, interest, or language. What matters is you choose the path that excites you the most. That will enable you to stick with the learning curve and experience the good stuff in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: King of Swords

Virgo, you have the King of Swords on the table, encouraging you to really tap into your sharp, detail-oriented, and observant mind.

Leaning into these strengths will help you in your career this week, especially if you want to take on a bigger role or be part of an important project.

You may also become more aware of any personal habits or negative self-talk that may be getting in the way of your success. The King of Swords encourages smart solutions instead of brute power when it comes to overcoming obstacles.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Hermit

Libra, you have a major arcana card on the table – the Hermit – highlighting what this week has in store for you. Introspection will lead you to the answers you are looking for.

Take a closer look at your social circle and remove any toxic influences. Steer away from anything that's full of dramatics.

The Hermit also urges the need to keep your secrets close to your chest if you are working on something big. You may be a social butterfly, Libra, but everyone doesn't need to know everything!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: King of Cups

Scorpio, you have the King of Cups as your tarot card for the week and it carries a message of significance: it's time to heal your soul wounds so they can no longer hold you back from living the life of your dreams.

Once you come to understand why you experience certain triggers, you're that much closer to overcoming them.

As the heavy Pisces energy enters the chat this week, take advantage of the loving vibe and be sure to save some compassion for yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups

Sagittarius, you have the Seven of Cups showing up for you this week, revealing that you have plenty of options ahead of you. Just be wary of getting distracted by anything and everything.

Instead, this week, be mindful of what you truly desire in your life. You will soon recognize which options are not for you or may not be as exciting as they first appeared.

Be careful not to play with anyone's emotions this week — and don't let anyone mess with yours.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ace of Wands

Capricorn, think of the Ace of Wands as a recommendation to take some time this week to seek out experiences and tools that spark excitement, intrigue, and fire in you.

This can be in your career, love life, relationship with friends, hobbies, and so on, but each time you step out of your comfort zone and let go of self-imposed restrictions caused by fears, you will thank yourself for the results and memories.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Temperance

Aquarius, you have a major arcana card this week: Temperance.

This card urges the need to be more patient, especially when engaging with people with different personalities and styles of expression.

The end result of this collaboration will surprise you and reveal any conditioned beliefs that may have been holding you back all this while.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Knight of Swords

Pisces, you have the King of Swords as your tarot card for the week. It reminds you that there are many kinds of intelligence in the world — you would be doing yourself a disservice if you judge yourself harshly because you don't fit into someone else's idea of you.

Even if it's a parent or peer, you must recognize your own talents and the unique expertise you bring to the table. Small steps will eventually help you embrace your true power.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.