2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 25, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on March 25, 2025. Tuesday is a beautiful day to tap into your inner alchemist and boldly move toward abundance! Mercury and Pluto push you out of your comfort zone and into a new level of personal empowerment. Mercury fires your mind and urges you to act while trusting your instincts.

Meanwhile, Pluto compels you to challenge any outdated beliefs or systems holding you back. It’s a cosmic push to evolve — mentally, emotionally and spiritually — and finally take the steps necessary to unlock the abundance you’ve been waiting for.

Advertisement

This aspect invites you to act with intention and power, knowing that your thoughts have the potential to shape your future. With Mercury’s directness and Pluto’s power, your thoughts on acting on them will hold weight. When you finally tap into that hidden power within, everything you once thought was impossible suddenly feels within reach.

With Mercury in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius, this energy gives you that same magical sense of control over your environment, your thoughts and your future. Mercury gives you a life vision that drives you forward, and Pluto gives you the power to transform. You’ll be ready to make moves that can create lasting luck and abundance. It’s when you realize that all the power you need to create change is already inside you to unleash.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 25, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, today’s cosmic vibe is about slowing down. Mercury gently nudges you to take a moment to reflect on your attachments — whether it’s people, routines, or situations — that are no longer nurturing your growth. Think of it as tending to your favorite house plant — a little pruning and re-potting to ensure it thrives in the best possible environment!

Clearing out the old will help you create space for the luck and abundance you’ve longed for, especially in your career. Today is your chance to tidy up your emotional garden to prepare for luck and success, ready to take root in your professional life.

Advertisement

On top of that, Pluto is steadily tilling the earth, helping you make some big, fundamental changes in your career. Like you, it’s taking its time, but the shifts it’s bringing are deep and lasting, clearing the way for fresh growth in your professional life. You’re known for your steady pace, but with Uranus also in your sign, changes might pop up immediately — maybe even surprising others!

While it’s not about rushing through things, this time is about picturing the biggest success in your mind and laying down stronger roots to alchemize them into reality. So, trust divine timing, trust the solitude and know that by clearing out the old, you’re making room for the abundance you’ve been working toward.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, Mercury in Aries urges you to slow down just a bit, even if your instinct is to rush to your next big idea! Today, the universe is asking you to pause and check in with your innermost desires — are you chasing goals that light you up, or are you running after things that no longer resonate with your higher purpose? Mercury is clarifying your pin-balling thoughts and helping you connect with the deeper vision of what you want to create.

Plus, with Pluto adding its transformative touch, right now, you are in the right head space to shed any outdated beliefs that don’t align with the most authentic version of yourself self. So Gemini, reflect now, and the next step towards abundance will unfold more clearly, making it easier to channel your energy into what truly matters.

And you know you can’t resist a good conversation, Gemini! But you won’t just be chatting for the sake of it — Mercury’s energy is urging you to engage in talks that matter, those that inspire you and challenge you to grow. These interactions have the potential to lead to collaborations that can spark real, transformative change in your life. As you connect with others, you may also be reflecting on these relationships.

Are they helping you evolve or holding you back? Use this time to strengthen the bonds that nurture you and let go of the ones that weigh you down. As you evolve, you’ll set the foundation for a future full of abundant opportunities, leading you toward greater success in the long run.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.