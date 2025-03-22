Your love horoscope is here for Sunday! A special moment arrives in each zodiac sign on March 23, 2025: Venus cazimi, a planetary transit where it enters the heart of the Sun. Venus has been retrograde in Aries since March 1, guiding you on a reflective journey of the heart.

This journey includes better aligning with what you genuinely need in love. Venus became invisible as a morning star to travel the underworld so you could become aware of the cycles and patterns in your romantic life that aren’t aligned with your highest self. Venus returns as a morning star, and her visibility provides clarity in your romantic life.

Venus will remain retrograde until April 12, but the hardest part of the journey is now over. Rather than reflecting on your past, think about what you want in your future. In Aries, Venus offers you intense realizations and new awareness. Soon, you'll be moving forward knowing that a new beginning is always possible — you just have to choose it.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on March 23, 2025:

Aries

Set aside your ego, dear Aries. Be willing to see the truth. Venus cazimi in Aries will occur in your house of self, which means that much of what you reflect on will reach a powerful moment of fruition. You may see a particular relationship in a new light and have a profound moment of self-love.

Until you love yourself in all the ways you desire, you will continue to attract a partner meant to teach you why you should.

Rather than holding on to your past beliefs or ego, let this time be one of self-revelation so that you can feel in your soul that you are genuinely headed toward a new beginning.

Taurus

Healing is messy work, Taurus. While it can feel uncomfortable for you to embrace self-healing, it benefits you and your romantic life. The last few weeks haven’t been easy. Recently, you’ve become aware of karmic cycles and trauma bonds that dominate your romantic life.

However, as Venus cazimi in Aries occurs, you will have a moment of awareness involving your healing that should help bring clarity to your life.

This doesn’t mean you must jump to action, but you should hold space for what arises, trusting that you will receive the love you’ve always desired by embracing healing.

Gemini

Love can be bittersweet at times, Gemini. While Venus cazimi in Aries can help progress a relationship as you realize your true feelings, it may also represent an end in some cases.

Try not to hold too tightly onto any connection in your life now; instead, hold space for the process.

You may realize that someone in your life was meant to help you grow rather than last forever. There is time to sort through your feelings, but realize there is no going back. You’ve grown, and so you must honor that.

Cancer

Be aware of your romantic aspirations, Cancer. As Venus cazimi in Aries peaks, you may start to look at relationship matters in a goal-orientated way. While this can be positive, don't overly fixate on the end result of a connection.

You may not know now whether you and someone special are meant to last forever and that's OK.

Dating or being in a relationship is about learning that you don't always have to get married because you are too afraid to start over with someone new.

Leo

You can’t ruin something that is truly meant to be, Leo. You may have been down recently as you contemplated, the one that got away. However, there is no ruining a relationship or connection attached to your destiny.

Venus cazimi in Aries may bring back a new opportunity from a past relationship. Whether you experienced a significant separation, or just a rough patch in your relationship, you will be offered a chance at reconciliation.

Just go slow, and ensure you’re approaching this connection with all of the lessons you’ve recently learned.

Virgo

You can’t stop love from happening, sweet Virgo. Regardless of your intentions or the plans that you make, love will inevitably surprise you. In these moments, it can feel challenging to keep your head above water or to allow yourself to go through the process.

However, as Venus Cazimi in Aries occurs, it will be essential for you to deal with what is happening rather than bypass it.

Although this may bring up some surprise issues you hadn’t planned for, with Venus retrograde entering Pisces later this week on March 27. It’s better to deal with matters now than wait for the universe to do it.

Libra

You are allowed to change your mind, dearest Libra. There is no rule that once you decide on matters of the heart, you must continue regardless of what you learn or experience. Growth changes not only yourself but also your relationship.

Venus cazimi in Aries will bring a moment of fruition to your relationship as you suddenly face the truth about your connection or the person you are with.

Wrap yourself in acceptance and love today, letting yourself take as much space as you need. Time for change or improvements will come, but for now, it's OK to change your mind as it’s a sign of your own growth.

Scorpio

It’s a period of checks and balances, Scorpio. As a water sign, prioritizing yourself and honoring your boundaries can often be a difficult lesson to learn, especially in romantic relationships.

However, since the start of March and Venus retrograde, you’ve been guided to reflect on if the work you’ve done is actually showing up as positive changes in your life.

Venus cazimi in Aries will bring a divine test from the universe in which you may see yourself or life differently, but it’s all about ensuring that you have let yourself outgrow your past. Rise to any challenge and be especially mindful of your boundaries as they may be tested today.

Sagittarius

Love always arrives unexpectedly, Sagittarius. You’ve been on a deep journey reflecting on your romantic history since Venus first stationed retrograde on March 1.

This involves a particular person that you have a serious or committed relationship with. While you’ve tried to move on from this person, your heart hasn’t.

Venus cazimi in Aries may bring back a rush of feelings that you thought you got good at avoiding, leading you to make a decision will you continue to ignore your heart, or decide to give it another try.

Capricorn

Stand up for what you genuinely want, Capricorn. Venus retrograde has been moving through your house of commitment, family, and home since the start of March.

While this has brought an opportunity for healing, especially past wounds, it’s also about you taking a stand for the life you want. Be sure that you’re not settling for what feels like an obligation or that is easy.

You deserve the relationship you’ve always dreamed of, but you may need to make a difficult decision as Venus cazimi occurs in Aries. Don’t be afraid to take a stand if the future seems unknown.

Aquarius

There is always a reason for your feelings, Aquarius. You have been focusing on themes surrounding communication since the start of Venus retrograde in Aries.

This has allowed you to grow in expressing yourself to your partner or romantic interest. However, it also involves developing a deep level of understanding.

You’ve been feeling off for some time, knowing that something isn’t quite in alignment with your romantic relationship. Still, as Venus cazimi in Aries peaks, you will finally understand and be given a chance to express your truth.

Pisces

Let the past be washed away, sweet Pisces. Venus retrograde in Aries has offered you a unique time where you finally felt that past lovers have no longer been on your mind. Rather than romanticizing them, or just thinking about the moments of heartbreak, you’ve found your mind and heart clear.

This phase has been about healing your history of relationships that never honored your worth because they were meant to teach you to do that for yourself. As Venus cazimi peaks in Aries, you will finally feel ready for new love and have closure from the past.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.