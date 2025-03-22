5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On March 23, 2025

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, Mars in Cancer helps five zodiac signs to conquer their goals. Their horoscopes of the day provide energy to transform their lives for the better and bring opportunities with added comfort.

Intention-setting is recommended. Clear your mind and reduce stress so you know exactly what you hope and wish for. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 23, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on March 23, 2025:

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 p.m.

Pisces, you will have a wonderful Sunday with peace and relaxation. Set the right boundaries so you can make the most of the opportunities available to you. Moon in Capricorn encourages the need for more personal structure to focus on what's important. This will prevent you from going with the flow in social situations and creating good luck. Engage with divination in some way to tap into your native Pisces gifts.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Virgo, if your heart urges you to do something out of the norm, trust those internal nudges; beat your fears and mental criticisms. If possible, write in a journal about your deepest feelings. Writing will bring you the answers you need for soul healing. Do a vision board set a foundation for the future.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, have fun with friends, family, and loved ones. Plan a backyard party and invite a friend. If you've been considering introducing your romantic partner to your family, now's a good time with Sun in Aries working in your favor. Do at least one new thing, even if it's something small. Introduce yourself to a new hobby for fun.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Leo, recognize the truth about your talents, bolster your self-esteem and build your confidence for the future. Only positive results will emerge from not backing down from bullies and naysayers. Let loose within the comfort of your home. It's time to shed the concern for external judgment so it cannot hold you back from your good luck and future victories.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, Mars in Cancer brings positive vibes and high energy to you. Socialize more during the day or go for a stroll in nature. Feeling the breeze in your hair or listening to music can help rejuvenate your spirit.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.