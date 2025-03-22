3 Zodiac Signs Finally Catch A Break On March 23, 2025

On March 23, 2025, three zodiac signs finally catch the break they've been waiting for. It's easy these days to lose one's sense of direction and get swept up in all the negativity that seems to pervade every moment of our free time. If we look to astrology for guidance, we find that the Sun aligns with Pluto on this day, which automatically clears the air.

Pluto's influence, when aligned with the Sun, shows us that we have no more time to wait. Change is imminent and demands our focus. Three zodiac signs respond immediately to this call.

Advertisement

We will see the light during this time and know that it's OK that we took time off, as we were confused and did not know how to react. Now, we know. Now, we act. We are clearheaded and intently focused on results.

Three zodiac signs finally catch a break on March 23, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

March 23 is a big day for change and coming up with new ideas that will keep the change alive and growing. When the Sun aligns with Pluto, you'll find that much of the confusion you've been going through is finally ending.

This day ushers in a time of great clarity, and you'll be putting your mind to some very good uses. The confusion couldn't last forever and you knew this, but you didn't know that everything would clear up when the Sun aligns with Pluto, as it will.

This not only makes you feel more powerful, but it gives you a sense of confidence. You are no longer afraid to "do the thing," so it's all about forward movement for you, Taurus. You see what's ahead and you bravely move towards it.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

When the Sun aligns with Pluto, things in your personal life take on new meaning. What was confusing and unclear to you only yesterday now seems to be falling into place. You understand what's going on, and you feel good about it.

March 23 shows you that it's good to trust your instincts. Stick with your gut feeling always, because it is easy it is to get sidetracked or wrongly influenced

Advertisement

The Sun magnifies Pluto's energy on this day, so if you dare to trust that gut of yours, you'll find that you steer yourself to new horizons that promise more and more clarity. This is inspiring and leads to great creative acts, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're funny in the way that, once you see something clearly, or in a different way than you're used to, you become very adamant about it, as if this knowledge was with you the whole time. When the Sun aligns with Pluto on March 23, you'll learn something new.

This new knowledge will be something you adopt wholeheartedly because you now see it all very, very clearly. You instantly forgive yourself for not being focused, because why bother dwelling on the past? No reason, Sagittarius.

This day lifts your spirits and has you on a creative bender, so to speak. You align with your heart on this day, and what you put your mind to ends up with stellar results. Pluto energy works well in your world.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.