Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Card Reading For March 12, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading is here for March 12, 2025. What is in store for you, according to astrology and a tarot card reader? The Moon will leave Leo and enter Virgo, reminding us to pay close attention to our health and the daily decisions that impact our lives.

The tarot card associated with Virgo is Temperance. Temperance teaches us to be patient with ourselves and others. We may be prone to overthinking and need to work a little harder to quiet our minds. It's important to surrender worries to the universe. It's best to allow life to happen organically and not try to control things that are outside of our power to control.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for March 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Don't worry, Aries. Every relationship has its fair share of problems. You will find that difficulties between you and someone else can often lead to incredible insight into your partnership.

Keep an open mind. And don't forget to pray for insight and wisdom. Both of these will keep you from creating more problems that can't be resolved.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You can always pick up where you left off with a good friend. You may run into an old flame or have a high school friend reach out to reconnect.

Entertain the past, but don't live there. Reminisce and remember how good things were, but don't forget how wonderful your future can be!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Take good care of yoruself. There is always room to improve. You can add a few more steps to your daily walk. You can drink more water or eat better food.

Be contentious about your daily routines. Don't cheat yourself by thinking you can do it tomorrow. Start today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Make steady progress. Set small goals that you can reach each day. When you feel like your success is too far in the future or out of reach, ask yourself what you can do now to make a difference.

Think in increments. Remember, big gains often start with minor wins. You've got this.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Advocating for those who can't speak up for themselves is good. Are there causes you want to be involved in?

Do you have things in your life that you have always wanted to share but held off until now?

Consider being more socially involved. If you're aware, that's a call to be a part of the solution. There are always world problems to solve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Have you been thinking about what you want to say to someone who needs to hear your input? Today, may be one of those moments where you spontaneously open up.

It's good to speak the truth, especially if it comes from the heart, and you've already considered your position. Don't be afraid to stand your ground. Be kind, and firm. The truth not only sets you free, but it also helps others know where you stand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Today you may prefer to spend time on your own then to hang out with friends. While it's difficult to cancel plans, consider the idea.

See if a reschedule is OK with others if you've made a commitment. You never know ... it might work out for everyone involved. Feel out the situation. See what happens.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Let others do the heavy lifting in their areas of strength. Focus on what you're really good at. It will bring you joy. You might feel like you have to prove yourself by doing things that you're untrained in or lack the right talent for.

Admit the shortcoming and invite someone who is stronger to do it. See how they shine, and take credit for introducing them to their opportunity! Often, this is the right thing to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Are you experiencing a lack of faith today? There are times when you feel like you have to challenge the concept of God or the universe because of things that have happened in your life.

It's normal to wonder why bad things happen. It's OK to ask questions and have doubts. It's always idea to go forward and venture into these difficult conversations because it helps you to grow spiritually and teaches you to trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

The storm will pass. You may encounter a tough time, and then suddenly, as quickly as it started, it ends. You may not see a problem coming, but guess what, Capricorn? Sometimes, you don't see when it's going to leave either. Be patient. This, too, shall pass.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Emotions fluctuate. You may experience a few moments of boredom or self-doubt. Do something that helps to break a creativity block.

Watch a movie tonight. Spend time with a friend. Do something that's a little out of the ordinary routine. Find a way to switch things up in your daily life, and watch how your mind and imagination get recharged.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Heartache requires rest so you can heal. When someone you care about disappoints you, it can drain all your energy.

Don't pretend everything is OK. If you feel sad and need to cry, then do it. If you need to take a mental health day and process your feelings, take care of yourself. Be good to yourself during tough days.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.