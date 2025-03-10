Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 11 — The Sun & Saturn Align In Pisces For The Last Time

On March 11, 2025, the Sun and Saturn will connect for the second and last time until 2053. What does this mean for your zodiac sign's love horoscope today?

Saturn entered Pisces in 2023, beginning a new phase of working to manifest your romantic goals. Anything is possible, but it comes down to believing in it and actively aligning yourself with your inner desires and dreams. Yesterday, there was a powerful conjunction between Mercury and retrograde Venus in Aries, yet on Tuesday, March 11, the Sun will conjunct Saturn in Pisces.

Advertisement

While Aries represents the beginning, Pisces symbolizes endings, and because of that, you will have to decide what needs to end in your life so that you can have the new beginning in love you genuinely desire.

Many transits now echo back to March and April of 2024, representing that something is coming full circle in your life. When the Sun and Saturn first connected in February of 2024, it was in the early degree of Pisces, while the one that occurs today will be near the final degree.

Regardless of where you have Pisces in your chart, this energy will still affect you as this water sign is known for representing the unconditional love you’ve always dreamed of in a relationship. You may need to let go of your fears to attain it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 11, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t confuse taking your time with making excuses, beautiful Aries. While yesterday’s astrology focused on your inner self, today's energy invites you to receive clarity about a relationship.

You have to be willing to trust that you haven’t lost your chance or messed up anything.

Sun and Saturn in Pisces clarify how you view a particular relationship. While you held illusions about this connection at one point, you now have the clarity you need to embrace the truth and follow your heart.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not your job to take care of everything, dear Taurus. Sun and Saturn in Pisces will draw your attention to how you work together in partnership with the person you love.

This may also affect the life that you are working for. However, it comes with the reminder that your partner must be a part of the process.

You may have felt like you lost faith in your partner to show up recently, but now you are being guided to trust them and the relationship you intuitively know you can have together.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose to have it all, Gemini. You’ve been working with immense Piscean energy the last few years, which has benefitted your career and your romantic life.

As the Sun and Saturn connect for the final time in Pisces until 2053, you must make the most of this energy.

Use this period to prioritize your emotional fulfillment over how a relationship looks or what someone can offer you.

Be willing to go the extra distance for that special person and choose from the heart, not your logical mind.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the creator of your life, Cancer. There is no giving your power away or waiting for someone else to take the lead. Everything you’ve been doing has been leading to this moment, but you must trust that you are ready.

The Sun and Saturn in Pisces highlight your need to act toward what you want, especially if you dream of a new beginning in love.

Use this energy to put yourself out there, book that trip, or finally, sit down and have that important conversation with an existing partner. You are the creator of your life, so it is time to stop sitting on the sidelines waiting.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only you can bring happiness into your life, Leo. As Saturn has moved through Pisces, it helped you to be proactive in making yourself happy instead of thinking that it was the responsibility of another.

As the Sun and Saturn connect in Pisces today, there is a strong urge to take ownership of your life choices.

This can result in a balanced and healthier partnership, or help you understand how to transform your life in incredible ways.

Be open to change and continue to focus on yourself, as a relationship can’t bring into your life what you haven’t yet created for yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take note of how far you’ve come, sweet Virgo. Since Saturn entered Pisces in 2023, you’ve been focused on creating a stable and long-term commitment in your romantic life.

This has allowed you to make immense progress in matters of the heart and feel like you’ve finally found the one.

As the Sun and Saturn connect in Pisces today, it is a chance to reflect on how far you’ve come and to take care of any lingering details.

Whether this is in structuring your lives in the future or discussing a prominent issue, use this time to solidify your connection for years to come.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can overcome any obstacle, Libra. The Sun and Saturn in Pisces often bring challenges to your relationship, especially ensuring that it’s healthy and has good boundaries.

You’ve been through an immense growth process in the last year, and because of that, you also know better what you need. The energy of the Sun and Saturn in Pisces may bring about the end of a connection that you’ve been struggling with.

Rather than an actual break-up, it would feel like you can finally emotionally detach from a karmic situation that will allow you to move forward in April.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Use what you’re feeling to make your life better, Scorpio. Saturn in Pisces helps you understand the kind of relationship and commitment you want, but it also tasks you to take action to achieve it.

If you don’t, you can feel sad or weighed down during this time simply because you’re not honoring your feelings and intuition.

However, as the Sun and Saturn connect in Pisces today, you are nearing this phase's end, so you will decide to take action. This might come across as progressing a significant existing relationship or finally putting a plan into action to align yourself with love. If you have a first date planned tonight, expect fireworks.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take practical action to make your dreams come true, Sagittarius. There have been many changes in your romantic and home life over the last year.

You have risen to any challenge and did whatever was necessary to create stability and love.

As the Sun connects with Saturn in Pisces, you can take stock of your progress, though you may be rethinking a particular decision.

While you’ve been guided to put in work to your home life, you also need to allow yourself to change your mind, especially if it involves the love of your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold your boundaries, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you tend to have healthier boundaries than most.

However, your desire to lead and care for others often means putting yourself last.

While the Sun connects with Saturn in Pisces, you must hold healthy boundaries if that means it’s with your romantic partner. Pisces rules over the area of your life that represents understanding and how you interact with others.

Pisces is a sign known for having difficulties with boundaries, so it’s important to remember that they are part of a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Look logically at love, Aquarius. You must find a balance between believing in your dreams and learning that only with a realistic foundation can they come true.

There may be challenges in knowing your worth and feeling like you can advocate for yourself as the Sun connects with Saturn in Pisces. This area of your life helps you understand what you deserve and helps you create a life that aligns with your soul.

Reflecting on your growth over the last year, being willing to recognize when trying to make a relationship work hasn’t led to any improvements.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are there, Pisces. It has been a phase of intense hard work and dedication since Saturn first entered your zodiac sign in 2023.

While this has helped you be committed to your romantic dreams, it’s also made you feel like you’ve lost some of the magic related to love.

This phase is nearing its end as Saturn is set to shift into Aries in May, so it’s important to recognize that you’re almost at a significant fruition point.

Today, as the Sun connects with Saturn in Pisces, you can embrace a profound shift within yourself. This will help you realize that you create your own magic.

Feel the balance between manifesting your dreams and only subscribing to an illusion of love. Embrace what arises, but know that you are on the right track.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.