3 Ways The March 14 Eclipse Will Transform Life As We Know It, According To An Astrologer

According to astrology, lunar eclipses bring major change. As astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a TikTok video, there are a few ways the March 14 eclipse in Virgo will transform life as we know it.

"We're at the doorstep of eclipse season, which will totally disrupt the flow of energy," Grim said. "On March 13th and 14th of this year, during the total eclipse in Virgo, you can expect to have revelations in one of the following areas."

Three ways the upcoming eclipse will transform life as we know it

1. Perfectionist tendencies will be challenged

Virgo is a zodiac sign known for being perfectionistic, a trait that will be highlighted during this eclipse season. Perfectionism can lead you to get lost in the details, preventing you from seeing the bigger picture.

“Perfectionism is more than pushing yourself to do your best to achieve a goal, it’s a reflection of an inner self mired in anxiety," psychologist Thomas Greenspon Ph.D., told Morra Aarons-Mele for her book The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears into Your Leadership Superpower.

However, Grim noted that the lunar eclipse in this sign will act as "a massive release valve that can help you elevate beyond the microscopic details and think big picture."

Those who choose to release these insecurities and let go of their high expectations might find it easier to breathe, allowing them to think more clearly and focus on what truly matters.

2. Health will take priority

The Virgo zodiac sign is associated with daily routines and health, and the lunar eclipse in this sign will bring these areas of your life into focus. According to Grim, "You might adhere to a totally new exercise or nutritional plan."

As a result, expect your work to be impacted as your energy completely changes for the better. That said, this won't be automatic. Working on health takes time and energy.

However, if you remain committed, this boost in your health can positively impact other areas of your life, such as your job or relationships.

3. New approaches to career take form

Since Virgo is associated with the minutiae of your work, the lunar eclipse forces you to take a look at how you can optimize your daily routines and schedule. While it will take some discipline, the goal is to make sure you're on the right path to success, Grim said.

"Maybe you'll decide you have enough levers to pull to pursue an entrepreneurial path," Grim suggested, "or you'll release yourself from a job that was mired in mundane, boring details."

Regardless, Grim said, "You'll lean into a sense of faith and hope that things will work out for you so long as you're internally aligned with your soul's ultimate mission."

