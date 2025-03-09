Mercury aligns with retrograde Venus in Aries on March 10, 2025. What does this mean for each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Monday? Venus retrograde causes you to rethink your romantic decisions and choose a new path forward. This energy can inspire you to find a resolution to any long-standing issues in your connection or bring back a past relationship, especially one that began to break down in April of 2024.

Mercury governs communication and how you think, while Venus rules matters of the heart. When Mercury and Venus connect, their energies are blended, providing you the space to receive new awarenesses, have important conversations, and have a second chance at love.

Mercury and Venus last united in Aries on April 19, 2024. At the time, Mercury was retrograde, bringing up past themes and the ability to find clarity. At this point, you have a deeper understanding than last year, which means you are in the space to make different choices. It is important to watch for other themes arising, such as clarity that makes you want to end your relationship suddenly.

While this may be part of this set of Mercury and Venus conjunctions in Aries, it is still important to wait until after April 12, once Venus is direct. Know that an open mind helps you to have an open heart.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 10, 2025:

Aries

It’s never too late to make amends, Aries. No love that is meant for you is ever lost, if it seems like it at times.

You are in a deep review and reflection phase, as Venus is retrograde in your sign of Aries, with Mercury set to station retrograde there on March 15.

This means that you are reviewing your beliefs, choices, and actions and will want to make changes because of what you learn.

This may make you feel like you want to get back together with someone you previously loved. You would be supported in doing this, but you need to be open to doing whatever is necessary to make up for what has happened in the past.

Taurus

Let yourself grow, dear Taurus. Venus retrograde in Aries has already had you start questioning how you view love and whether a relationship is on par with what you want.

As Mercury unites with retrograde Venus in Aries, you will feel like answers begin to arrive and may want to have a conversation with that special person in your life. If you use this period for a phase of exploration and understanding, it will be greatly beneficial.

Just remember that Venus will be retrograde in Aries until March 27, so as much clarity as you may feel you have, there is still to learn.

Gemini

Practice caution, Gemini. Venus retrograde in Aries is helping you to reflect on the relationships that surround you — and may reveal that someone has been fostering deep feelings for you.

This may interrupt the plans you’ve already made, especially if you are in an existing relationship.

However, you want to practice caution in proceeding, ensuring you’re not jumping out of one relationship or into another.

As Mercury unites with retrograde Venus in Aries today, you may finally receive that confession of feelings and be tested on what you will do. Just remember that not everything that appears to be better is.

Cancer

Allow yourself to receive what you most want, Cancer. You’ve dreamed of a new love that would help to heal all you’ve been through, and with today’s energy, you may get it.

As Mercury aligns with retrograde Venus in Aries, you will receive an offer of love or a date that may challenge your ability to receive. This energy is all positive, so you should allow yourself to feel into it; you want to ensure you’re not letting your desires overtake you.

Remember all you’ve learned about healthy relationships and love, so that you can start this new connection off in the best way possible.

Leo

Be open to a new chance with an old love, Leo. When you break up with someone, you tend to either romanticize the relationship no matter how bad it was or close the door on them completely.

While this can help you heal and move on, it doesn’t always mean it represents your true feelings.

As Mercury and retrograde Venus unite in Aries, you may hear from an old love who wants a chance to get back together today. Ask this person to be clear with their intentions and ask them to share how they’ve grown since you’ve been apart.

This doesn’t mean you have to be skeptical, but you should focus on reality – especially if you want to give this person a chance.

Virgo

Be honest with yourself about what you are feeling, sweet Virgo. With your empathetic and caring nature, you can often find yourself being a rehab center for unhealthy partners.

This can play off an anxious attachment of yours, making these connections seem otherworldly, but they are unhealthy. With Venus retrograde in Aries, be mindful of new truths that may arise, especially as Venus unites with Mercury.

This can help you see clearly, leading to changes in your romantic life toward the end of March.

Libra

You don’t always need to react, Libra. While Mercury and Venus in your house of relationships often bring positive developments to your romantic life, in Aries, and with Venus retrograde, you may be in for challenges rather than ease.

A previous issue from last April may arise today in your romantic life. While you work through it or ignore it, you may be drawn to a different decision now.

The hardest aspect of this won’t be trusting yourself but recognizing that you’re not meant to take action just yet. Let yourself move through this process and save any decisions for April once Venus is direct.

Scorpio

Become the partner you are seeking, Scorpio. As Mercury aligns with retrograde Venus in Aries, you may feel isolated from others, including your relationship.

Yet, you don’t need to take the weight of everything on your shoulders and have to recognize that to do so is a choice.

Try to focus on becoming the partner you seek, whether or not you are single. Hold yourself to the same level of accountability that you are looking for in another, knowing that improving your romantic life begins with improving how you operate in a relationship.

Sagittarius

A relationship from your past is coming back, Sagittarius. Aries energy governs your house of marriage and committed relationships, representing that the connection that’s coming back is very significant for you.

As Mercury aligns with retrograde Venus in Aries today, you will want to reach out to a past partner that you haven’t been able to get over.

While you try talking yourself out of this, you should listen to your heart because as long as you’re inclined to connect, it means your soul contract together isn’t finished.

Capricorn

Let your love make you stronger, Capricorn. Venus is retrograde in Aries, bringing up themes within your committed relationship, home, and family.

This will help you strengthen your connection and finally be able to deal with some lingering issues involving your life together and commitment.

As Mercury aligns itself with retrograde Venus, this will involve a conversation that will affect your relationship's future.

Just be sure you’re not trying to be right and instead are looking for where compromise is possible.

You and your partner should always be on the same side against whatever you’re facing as a couple.

Aquarius

Second thoughts can often be quite telling, Aquarius. Today’s energy may not be easy to face, but you must allow yourself to.

Mercury will align with Venus retrograde in Aries in your house of understanding and communication.

With Venus retrograde bringing up past issues in your relationship, and Mercury preparing to station retrograde on March 15, you should be careful with this energy.

Yet, if you are attaining clarity and understanding, it doesn’t mean you should share what’s been on your mind. Just be honest about your feelings and recognize that it’s OK to admit you’re still in the process.

Pisces

Don’t rush your healing, dear Pisces. You’ve been in a phase where you were divinely guided to remain single while healing all you’ve been through.

Today’s transit with Mercury and retrograde Venus in Aries will bring up past themes regarding how you’ve accepted less than you deserve in relationships. Use this to heal from what you’ve been through rather than judge yourself.

This healing phase is incredibly important, especially as the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14 may bring a new romantic beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.