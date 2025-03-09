Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 10 — The Moon Aligns With Jupiter

What does today's horoscope reveal for your zodiac sign on March 10, 2025? The Moon in Leo sextiles Jupiter in Gemini today, turning up the volume on your voice and daring you to use it. Words aren’t just words right now. They’re spells, invitations, acts of self-revelation.

You could sit with your thoughts, let them simmer, keep them safe. Or you could throw them into the wind and see where they land. Jupiter wants expansion, and Leo wants a stage. Whether it’s a tweet, a confession of love, or a story that’s been living in your mind for too long, this is your cue to speak.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is the kind of night where conversation stretches until dawn, words weave new worlds, and a passing thought could turn into the foundation of something groundbreaking.

Creative partnerships are igniting, opening doors you didn’t even know existed. The spark? It’s in the connections you cultivate now.

Slide into a DM, drop that voice note, or hit “post” on the idea you’ve been toying with. This is about sharing, expanding, and watching your vision catch fire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The question isn’t just how you make money; it’s how it makes you feel. Does your work nourish you, or does it drain something sacred?

The Moon and Jupiter push you toward a reckoning with value, ethics, and meaning.

There’s a version of you that earns in full alignment, where every dollar is a testament to integrity.

Today, take a step toward that version. What would it mean to treat your work as holy?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your mind is a kaleidoscope, flipping between images, ideas, and possibilities too fast to pin down. Don’t try. This isn’t the moment for sense-making; it’s the moment for fascination.

Wander. Get lost in a train of thought that leads you somewhere unexpected. Stretch your legs, take a different route, and let the wind tell you a story.

Whenever you let your imagination run wild, you flex your creative genius.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are stories you tell yourself about who you are, some empowering, some insidiously limiting.

Today, those narratives surface. Pay attention to the quiet, offhand things you say to yourself.

Would you speak that way to a child learning to walk? A shift is coming, but first, you must notice the scripts running in the background. Rewrite them. Let self-love be the new default setting.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Something from your childhood stirs: a dream, a vision, a forgotten desire that refuses to be buried. These fragments of your younger self aren’t just nostalgia but clues.

The life you wanted before the world told you to be realistic? It still exists. Sit with those memories.

Let them remind you of what is possible. The creative spirit that burned in you then still burns now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The future isn’t set in stone, and that’s exactly the point. Right now, every small decision, every pivot, and every seemingly insignificant step holds the weight of transformation.

Call it timeline-jumping, call it co-creation, you have more say in your trajectory than you think.

Look ahead. What version of yourself do you want to meet? Take one step toward them today—just one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your worldview is under review. Beliefs that once felt like gospel now seem like outdated scripts someone else handed you.

Do they still fit? Or are they shaping your reality in ways you’ve outgrown? Today asks you to examine what you take as truth.

If an old belief is keeping you small, let it go. Expansion is waiting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your inner world needs tending, and today is about making it beautiful, not in a surface-level way, but in a deeply rooted, soul-stabilizing kind of way.

Rituals matter now: morning swims, slow breakfasts, meditative walks—tiny acts of care that anchor you, no matter what chaos swirls around you.

Build them into your day. Let them seep into your bones.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Conversations crack open new dimensions today. Someone says something in passing, and suddenly, a mental door swings wide open.

That’s the magic of exchange, when you let yourself be challenged or let ideas disrupt your certainty.

The world is bigger than you thought, and so are you. Lean into the friction. Let it expand you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can’t be all things to all people, and today, you’re reminded of that truth in a way that feels impossible to ignore.

Your time, energy, and presence are not infinite, and how you spend them directly shapes your well-being.

If you find yourself hesitating to set a boundary or feeling guilty for prioritizing your needs, pause and examine where that guilt comes from.

Is it an old belief that your worth is tied to how much you give? Do you fear that saying no will make you less lovable? These are inherited scripts, not absolute truths.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Air and fire flood the sky, pulling you into your head, spinning you in thought loops.

The antidote? Your body. Move, stretch, climb something, or throw yourself into an experience that demands presence.

When you root into sensation, clarity follows.

There’s an insight waiting for you, not in your mind, but in your muscles, in how your breath moves through you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your home is calling for renewal, not just in the physical sense but in how it holds and reflects your energy.

Perhaps it’s the lingering clutter that has been subtly weighing on you, the unfinished projects that tug at the edges of your mind, or a space that no longer feels like the sanctuary you crave.

Your home is more than just a place where you exist; it’s an extension of your inner world, a mirror of your emotional and spiritual state.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.