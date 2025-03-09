3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 10 - 16, 2025

There are three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success all week long from March 10 - 16, 2025! This week, the I Ching hexagram of success is Lake over Mountain (#31) changing to Lake over Lake (#58).

The changed hexagram reveals that when you bring the right approach to the table, you will also make authentic connections where your success will also be the success of those you are engaged with. Ox, Tiger, and Rooster discover the nature of true success.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Ox

Ox, you will have an excellent financial week! So, prepare to pull out all the stops for the ensuing celebration. For a lot of you, this success will come through your social connections and network, especially that of acquaintances not related to work.

You are also encouraged to dig deeper into the areas that fascinate you and the field of your career so you can level up. This will also boost your financial success, especially during this window of opportunity.

Those who have felt financially blocked in the past are encouraged to be more mindful of how they speak about money. If you feel social pressure to complain about your bank account not sticking out from the crowd, you may accidentally set off a chain reaction you don't want.

Your power color for the week is slate gray. Try to incorporate this into your everyday life, whether through your outfits, accessories, decor, or even color palettes in projects.

2. Tiger

Tiger, your week will be full of financial success and extraordinariness! Just be prepared for an influx of extra social attention because of it. Some people will genuinely wish you well and cheer for your success, but you must avoid those who secretly don't.

Engaging with new technology or gadgets will continue to bring you success. This can be hardware and software upgrades, a new mixing machine, an accounting subscription, or something else.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may need to look closer at your social circle and if fake friends are mixed in with true ones. Trust your instincts on this; it will help you know what to do next. After all, one win can lead to another and then the next ... unless obstacles are suddenly pushed on your path by those with toxic intentions.

Your power color this week is sea green. You will also benefit from working with crystals and charms to help you manifest your desired future.

3. Rooster

Rooster, you will have the best week financially! So prepare yourself and set the right intentions to utilize the success as a stepping stone to soar higher and higher. Making a list of goals you wish to accomplish will help you invest your time, money, and efforts in the most useful directions.

Working with crystals will help you boost your success, especially Pyrite, Green Aventurine, and Lapis Lazuli. But go with your gut on this. You can even walk into a crystal store and pick out the ones that call to your soul while focusing on your financial goals and future intentions.

If you have felt blocked financially, you may need to do a cleansing ritual to help you center your aura and remove harmful influences from your life. A bath ritual with sea salt can help with this.

Your power color this week is red. You will also benefit from eating more red foods, fruits, and vegetables. Red drinks, whether it's tomato juice or cranberry, can have a powerful impact on you, too, in a positive way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.