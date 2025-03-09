5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 10, 2025

A new horoscope begins energy from Saturn and the Sun giving five zodiac signs powerful horoscopes on Monday, March 10, 2025. Saturn and the Sun blend caution with the desire to grow. Too much care may hold you back from the day's opportunities.

If you have too much desire, you may get lost in a dreamy landscape that is not what you hoped for. Blend the two together to manifest what you want with a potential future return to maximize the day.

Advertisement

Saturn in Pisces also reminds us that it's not enough to be part of the collective and vibe with it. One must actively participate in creating structures so the good can continue to flourish and the harmful can be prevented. A little bit of brainstorming in the beginning can lead to big dividends in the future.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on March 10, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, you will have a fabulous day this Monday! All thanks to the Sun in Pisces. So let your inner child come out and play because it will bring you the best ideas, the quickest solutions, and the most surprising desires that lead to more fun. This will impact your career and your personal life equally. You can relax later in the day with some watercolor paints or by putting together a puzzle. That will be the counterbalance to the intensity of the rest of the day.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, discover joys in the most mundane details and things of life, like switching up your coffee order, wearing a fun scarf to work, or getting organized. With Mars in Cancer, you can bring more positivity into your home and family. Try group activities. Appreciate life's small joys. If possible, create a balance to this energy by dressing in bolder colors on Monday. It will help you be productive while having a perspective shift.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, beat the blues through intentional activities that mix fun and productivity, whether solo or by rousing your friends, colleagues, and acquaintances to join in. You have the Moon in Leo and the Sun in Pisces acting bizarrely in your favor, encouraging the need to step out of the comfort zone so you can enlarge it and expand your expertise and knowledge. Now's also a good time to plan for the future through intention-setting exercises. You can also create a scrapbook vision board or build one on Pinterest.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, trust your heart when it urges you to do something. With Mars in Cancer, your intuition will be through the roof, even if a particular activity is out of your comfort zone. Self-belief will protect you from harm. People may cross your path with the opportunities you need and the friendships you crave. If possible, head to the food street of your city or town later in the day and enjoy some delicious and piping hot eats. Try something new. You may find a new comfort food and add it to your favorite meals.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 4 p.m.

Aquarius, trust the cosmic flow of energies and divine timing. Good things are happening for you behind the scenes, even if you can't see it now. As long as you do your part and stay on top of your goals, you will suddenly find an opportunity in your hand and the presence of mind to seize it. Now's also a good time to go stargazing and tap into your Aquarius side. Or, during the day, explore local shops that you have never visited. You never know what treasures await!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.