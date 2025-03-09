Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 10, 2025

On March 10, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs. March has been known to be interpreted as a sad month, and while that doesn't hold for everyone's horoscope, we know that during certain astrological seasons, we can't help but feel down in the dumps.

The beauty of this day lies in the idea that we've got one of the most lovely transits on our side, namely, Moon trine Venus. While everyone in the zodiac will be able to feel good about its presence in the sky, three zodiac signs will be seriously uplifted.

Advertisement

The sadness we have been feeling will be replaced by hope and the ability to encourage hope in others. The negativity has taken too much of us already; we are ready to stand up against our sadness and turn it into joy and hope.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on March 10, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have always thought of yourself as someone capable of carrying around great sadness, and while this isn't exactly a badge of honor for you, it's still who you are. You don't share it with everyone but hold on to much sadness.

Being a Gemini, you are also equipped with a fantastically funny sense of humor, so you can rise above any situations that remind you of that inner sadness. Still, it isn't easy, and you want to ditch it around this time of the year.

Help is coming during Moon trine Venus, as March 10 shows your sadness ending. It's unnecessary. You've gotten all you can out of it and don't need it to create art, music, etc. It's a burden, and you're officially tired of it, and now, you're ready to leave it be.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Venus is such a strong presence in your life, and it's so much of what you need right now for sadness to end. You've been slinking into that dark place where you let your sadness overwhelm you. You don't like yourself when you get like this, so you're about to rid yourself of it.

This is how Moon trine Venus works in your world, Virgo, and on March 10, your self-love will conquer your sadness simply because it's tiring and makes you doubtful. Who needs it? Not you, Virgo ... not you.

Advertisement

And so, the sadness that has been your constant companion is now a friend you can check in with ... another day. We are only human, and sometimes we stumble, but Moon trine Venus raises you and makes you happy and ready to walk away from all sadness.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While you are someone who doesn't hide from their own emotions, that sadness ends. You allow for the goodness to take over, as some of your recent emotions have been a little too sad for you to indulge in. You crave happiness and freedom, and Moon trine Venus provides this.

As a Pisces, you know what sadness is all about, and there are times when you give in to it too much, and you know it because you do it intentionally. The great part about intention is that you can focus it any way you choose.

During Moon trine Venus, you focus your intention on happiness and lighthearted feelings. You have no room right now for pain and even less room for sadness. The Moon trine with Venus supports this intention and provides you with what you need, Pisces.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.