2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 10, 2025

Today, March 10, 2025, the cosmos is bursting with luck and abundant energy for two zodiac signs. The Moon struts through show-stopping Leo, forming a trine with trailblazing Mercury in Aries. This fiery duo serves up fearless, unapologetic confidence on a silver platter, daring us to be abundantly ourselves — with a side of main character energy. This isn’t a day for hesitating at the starting line or dimming your shine.

Advertisement

The Leo Moon amplifies confidence, creativity, and self-expression, while Mercury in Aries hands you the megaphone to speak your dreams into existence. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to go after what you want, this is it. Mercury in Aries has probably already pushed you to jump all in without even thinking twice, and with the Moon in Leo ensuring you do it loud, proud, and dignified, there’s no stopping you now.

This Moon-Mercury team-up is all about taking self-assured, fearless action. Think of it as the universe’s green light to finally chase everything that lights you up inside! The trine between the Moon and Mercury smooths out thought processes and enhances our ability to communicate with bold, brave intention — making it much easier to express yourself in a way that turns heads and opens doors.

Advertisement

Whether it’s an unexpected opportunity coming in hot, a sudden realization that propels you toward a more authentic expression of self, or the universe showering you with some well-earned attention, today is bound to be a lucky one. So, which two lucky zodiac signs are about to feel the abundance and luck? Keep reading to find out!

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 10, 2025:

1. Aries

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Aries, with the Moon in Leo and Mercury in your sign, the cosmos are handing you the mic — are you ready to speak abundance into existence? Today’s Moon-Mercury connection is turning up the volume on your inner voice. You’re bursting with luck, and the universe is practically triple-dog-daring you to shout passionate ideas from the rooftops.

Advertisement

Those sparks of inspiration aren’t meant to stay locked inside your Ram brain. It’s time to launch those fervent ideas into the world with the same dauntless vehemence you bring to everything else. The more you share, the more they’ll grow into the most abundant endeavours — so don’t hold back!

But, here’s the thing: You might be the zodiac’s solo warrior, ready to bear arms with just your sword and shield, but even the God of War needs a strong familia gladiatoria. It’s time to rally your team, assemble your Avengers, and connect with all the right people. You know, the ones. It's those who challenge your way of thinking to push you toward true greatness.

You love being number one (obviously), but the real abundance comes from knowing when to pass the torch and let others help fuel the fire. As the zodiac’s baby, you know it takes a village. So, who’s in your corner, Aries? Be sure to surround yourself with bold thinkers, risk-takers, and people who aren’t afraid to keep up with your turbo-speed energy. Every conversation is another step toward your greatest, most abundant future yet — so make them count.

You’re in the process of your biggest glow-up yet, Aries. As the ruler of the first house of identity, you know that self-expression is an Olympic sport, and today, the stars are egging you on to switch it up. Try a bold new look, play with aesthetics you’ve never explored, and see what feels best. The way you present yourself is a direct reflection of your inner world. So, why not experiment and watch how the universe (and your social circle) responds? The more you embrace your authenticity, the more abundant you become.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Scorpio, today’s trine between the Moon in Leo and Mercury in Aries creates incredible abundance and luck. You have to bring more fire to how you communicate and learn. The Moon in Leo urges you to step into the spotlight (even though, we know, you’d rather remain all dark and mysterious). You’re feeling lionhearted and ready to pounce on all your goals and daily responsibilities in a way that leaves a lasting impression on others that only a fixed water sign like you can bring.

Advertisement

You’re ready to plot your path to world domination, and once you’ve claimed the top spot, you’ll be interrupting others, saying, “You can look, but you can’t touch,” because they will have an insatiable yearning for your mesmerizing aura.

You’re in the process of shedding the past, Scorpio, and releasing those deep, dark parts of your psyche, which is helping you dive headfirst into your goals and allowing you to move forward with a quiet yet powerful confidence. Right now, you’re all about leveling up your skills and treating your health with the intensity it deserves — and it’s paying off tenfold in abundance.

You’re in complete metamorphosis, and right now, you’re in your chrysalis, about to emerge as a stronger, more resilient butterfly. You are ready to break out of your shell and embrace the challenges that allow your strengths to be recognized. When you stop shying away from the limelight and own your magnetic powers, others won’t help but notice your alluring mystery.

When you stop letting the pursuit of perfection paralyze you, Scorpio, you open yourself up to profound luck beyond the underworld. Mercury in Aries is daring you to be fearless, be bold, and shout from the rooftops about how your personal life has helped shape where you are today.

Advertisement

You know, Scorpio, those who approach life with daring honesty have nothing to fear from increased visibility. It will only help people see you as even more of the powerhouse you already are, and you’ll gain much more control over your narrative. The abundance you seek will come as you trust your instincts and share your truth with the world.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.