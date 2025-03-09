5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune Starting The Week Of March 10

Five zodiac signs experience a rush of luck and good fortune the week of March 10 - 16, 2025. The I Ching hexagram of the week guiding each horoscope is Earth over Mountain (#15), highlighting the need to bring humility and modesty into your life to trigger luck.

Humility doesn't reduce your confidence or self-esteem. True modesty is not the lack of boundaries or good self-esteem. Modest thinking helps you to be aware of how long a certain journey may be — despite luck helping you along the way or giving you a vital push in one tiny area.

When you embrace this mindset, you will be steadier in your approach and know that true results take time to become obvious. So don't give up when the challenges get tough or the naysayers come out of the woodwork to tear you down. Luck will help you overcome all that if you believe in yourself enough to modestly keep taking one step each day until you reach where you want to be.

Five Chinese zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune the week of March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, you are in for a really good week with strong luck about to grace your doorstep. If possible, decorate your home and workspace with pig motifs or even a golden pig sculpture to bring in more luck for you.

For most of you, this luck will bring you what you desire, like a promotion, a raise, or even a brilliant opportunity. For some, this luck will cross your paths with a soulmate, whether romantic or platonic. So, be more mindful as you go about life to seize the good stuff that luck brings you. The colors orange and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you will discover your luck through books this week. It can be something educational or subject-specific that helps you grow your knowledge and expertise. It can also be an introduction to a fantasy series or fandom that brings joy and good experiences to you. So be more explorative, and you will thrive! The color candy orange will be lucky for you this week.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your luck this week is tied to natural things and nature-based activities. If you love gardening, don't be surprised if your plants grow and thrive well or if you come across a product that helps you be an even bigger green thumb than you are at present.

For the rest, embracing nature will bring you luck, whether through your diet, the place you choose to go on a vacation, or even a new habit you wish to inculcate, like morning jogs in a public park. The color green will be lucky for you this week. Adding more green or earthy items to your home will also bring you luck. And that includes pottery pieces!

4. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your luck this week will be fiery in both literal and metaphorical ways. For example, if you enjoy eating spicy noodles and dishes with extra hot peppers, you may stumble upon a new food item that brings the fire into your life in the most delicious way possible!

For most, this will be a metaphorical luck that will bring you opportunities that require courage and confidence. Some of you may even stumble across your soulmate and feel the raw flames of passion suddenly stir high. The colors green and gold will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rat: Money luck

Design: YourTango

Rat, your luck this week is very literal in that it will bring you cash through tips, a fat bonus check, or even money gifts from elders when you visit your family or ancestral home. If you are given cash inside a lucky envelope, try to hold on to it to manifest more monetary luck in the future or add it to your vision board.

Oranges will also bring you luck if you place them on an altar with incense as an offering to the spirits or universal consciousness. The colors orange and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

